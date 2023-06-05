How Indian Airports Are Harnessing Technology For Growth

Industry experts understand that the integration of cutting-edge digital technologies is the only way forward if we are to meet the increased demand to fly in a sustainable manner. There is a need for integration technologies like Building Information Modelling (BIM); additive manufacturing; industrial Internet of things; cloud; big data analytics; autonomous robots, and virtual, augmented, and mixed reality in the construction process.

This will ensure a more sustainable approach to the construction of airports, streamlining the design process and lowering building costs, and deliver capabilities for constant monitoring and analysis to understand how the project is performing during and after construction.

The Indian Aviation Sector: Winds Of Recovery

The pandemic’s effects on the aviation industry were sudden and unanticipated. With passenger flight revenues all but wiped out, the industry haemorrhaged a massive $168 billion in economic losses in 2020. Fortunately, aviation traffic in India has bounced back smartly and airlines in India transported 12.32 crore domestic passengers in 2022, with December witnessing a record 1.27 crore passengers. And yet, most airports have grown piecemeal in response to the increased demand.

Recognising the need for new, technologically advanced facilities, the Indian government has accorded an 'in-principle approval' to set up 21 greenfield airports and expects to build over 80 more airports over the next five years. The nation’s tally of airports has leapt from 74 to 141 during the past eight years and is expected to climb to 220 in the next five years.

The goal is to strengthen the nation's ability to handle flights swiftly and keep up with the increased demand. Construction technology will be essential to achieving this goal, as it has been in the past.

An example that can be cited here is the Chennai Annadurai International Airport.

The Chennai airport was facing a real capacity squeeze and needed to enhance its throughput. The expansion and modernisation project that ensued was carried out completely with the capabilities of Tekla, a leading BIM software.

Complex geometry, both in concrete and steel structures, was the main challenge in the Chennai Airport expansion project. These software tools proved to be extremely productive for both rapidly producing shop drawings and managing the project timeline.

K. Mahadevan, head of the contracting group for the project, said that using BIM software in this project “reduced material wastage by 3.5% to 4% and increased productivity by more than 30%”. Ultimately, the airport was able to increase its yearly passenger capacity from 10 million to 30 million thanks to the construction of the new terminal buildings.

Similarly, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, the second busiest in the country, was plagued with overcrowding and its expansion was of the essence. A BIM process was wielded to model the framework for Terminal 1B. It ensured material efficiency and optimised fabrication, which in turn optimised costs and facilitated an accelerated construction schedule.

These benefits of digital collaboration and advanced tech have been clearly visible during the construction of some international airports as well and Indian airport planners and builders can learn from these examples too.

Over the past decade, Helsinki Airport has been working to cement its image as one of Northern Europe's most vital transportation hubs, serving as a gateway for flights to and from Asia. As a result, the airport has had an exponential rise in passenger volume as well as cargo traffic.

Finavia, the Finnish airport company, was faced with the challenge of designing a complex facility in the most efficient and cost-effective way, while endowing it with a distinct identity such that the rising demand from travellers and airline customers could be satisfied while maintaining the airport's reputation for excellence.

To this end, Finavia presented a "one-roof concept" that extended and unified all the airport's operations under a single terminal. The airport’s floor space was increased by 103,000 m2 (+45%), air-side aprons were expanded by 450,000 m2 and 16 new parking spaces were built for widebody aircraft.

According to Finavia’s Design Manager Kari Ristolainen, “None of this could have been accomplished in the desired timescale without BIM. Over the course of the project, more than 400 digital models were produced by up to 200 designers from eight different companies. From budgeting to scheduling, construction, communication, and quality assurance, Building Information Modelling was at the heart of each aspect of the four-year project.”

Another outstanding example where construction technology played a decidedly outsized role was the recent refurbishment of the Hong Kong International Airport.

An important transportation hub, the airport serves as the primary entry point to both China and Hong Kong. Since its opening in 1998, HKIA has expanded to rank among the busiest airports in the world.

In light of this, the airport authorities set out to explore the possibility of a major expansion project that would see HKIA become a three-runway System (3RS). With a scale almost equivalent to building a new airport next to the existing one, this was deemed an ambitious undertaking.

DBM Vircon, one of the companies behind the project, used technology solutions to iron out all the steelwork details ahead of time, so the design would be completed on schedule. Ultimately, the project took only four years to complete and is expected to boost the airport's passenger carrying capacity by over 30 million.

These projects are just a few in a long list where effective use of modern construction technology have delivered immediate and quantifiable gains. Refurbishing or constructing an airport is a massive, multifaceted undertaking, which is why it’s so important to ensure that the infrastructure installed is up to the task. Success stories like this show how important technology is in driving solutions and tackling the challenges facing the modern airport industry.

As more and more airport designers and developers realise this, we expect BIM and associated solutions to play an ever-greater role in the airport engineering ecosystem.