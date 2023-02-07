How Firms Can Fare Better On Cybersecurity

India has two agencies that are tasked with incident reporting and response—CERT-in and NCIIPC. CERT-in is a constituent agency of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, or MEITY, and it handles cybersecurity incident reporting and response. The NCIIPC reports to the National Security Advisor and it coordinates the security of "protected systems" operating "critical information infrastructure". The MEITY frames cybersecurity rules, including designating which systems are "protected".

At this point, we should note that the Indian state has low capacity. It is difficult for the Indian state, in general, to enforce the law. As a consequence, the Indian state uses coercion to solve what it sees as the problem. However, coercion may fail to solve the root cause of the market failure leading to undesirable consequences.

The Information Technology Act, 2000 ("IT Act") requires all persons affected by certain types of cybersecurity incidents to report them to CERT-in. Not doing so invites imprisonment of up to one year, in addition to a fine (the Jan Vishwas Bill seeks to do away with the former). The IT Act grants CERT-in broad powers to issue Directions, which require firms to report incidents within six hours of detection and maintain system logs for six months. Some firms are required to collect and submit KYC information on their customers.

One of the reasons why CERT-in may have passed such directions with onerous requirements is because it is tasked with responding to a large set of cybersecurity incidents faced by Indian individuals and firms. It is also tasked with functions like threat monitoring, appointing cybersecurity auditors and coordinating security in government organisations. It is expected to perform these functions with a sanctioned strength of 125 technical staff.

There are also coordination issues between different Indian security agencies because their fields of jurisdiction are unclear. NCIIPC is tasked with coordinating responses for incidents affecting "critical information infrastructure" but its statutory responsibility remains limited to firms with "protected systems". Only five organisations i.e. UIDAI, Ministry of Shipping, NPCI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have "protected systems". This explains why no cyber attacks have been reported to NCIIPC.

But perhaps, the biggest issue is that India does not have a well-functioning system for adjudication of data breaches. The current system is fragmented and virtually non-existent in some states and there are few guidelines on how compensation should be quantified. The proposed Data Protection Board of India is a step forward, but it does not have the power to make its own rules or carry out preventive actions. This could hinder its effectiveness.