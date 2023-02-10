How Do You Fix Cellphone Addiction's Lasting Impact On Children?

Data collected through various studies suggest that a higher screen time enables problems in behaviour and has given rise to new pathologies that feed on fear and anxiety, caused by not having continuous access to their phones, for example, Ringxiety or Textiety.

Conscious use of phones in dangerous situations, loss of interest in other activities, inability to socialize in real life, anxiety, loneliness when unable to connect over the phone, and feeling irritable when separated from the device are just a few issues that have also been observed. The simple way to solve this problem is by bringing moderation in the usage of screens.

It is also our duty as individuals and members of this society to consciously keep a check and mold habits to curb extreme usage of screens. Since screens have become an inevitable part of our lives, we must encourage adopting simple practices from a young age to help us stay grounded and in touch with reality.

As the young ones strive to bring balance and focus on overall health, it is essential to introduce them to some form of therapy and self-care practices as a part of an integrated daily routine. Introducing them to different forms of spirituality like meditation, yoga, and many more can be of great help. It can highly reduce stress, alleviate anxiety symptoms, aid in holistic development, and open up a broader view of the universe and its mechanisms.

Along with psychological damage, it also hampers the child physically. It is highly recommended to limit the usage of blue screen devices in the evening to prevent sleep disturbances. Set clear boundaries with children for using gadgets, encourage them to pursue alternate activities like sports, dancing, and learning musical instruments, and have an open conversation explaining the pros and cons of using devices for extended periods.

The most important way to limit screen time would be to model that behaviour for your children to build their faculty of Viveka. They are great observers and follow most of our habits and mannerisms. Set positive examples for them, like taking care of your health, engaging in social situations, pursuing your goals and hobbies, and spending quality time with your family uninterrupted.