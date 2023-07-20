High Food Inflation Has Deeper Roots Than Meets The Eye

The recent surge in the price of primary food items including cereals, pulses, and a host of vegetables is making headlines. The attribution for the spike is seen as emanating from the weather disturbances and the associated reduction in acreage. But that is only a part of the story.

The decline in headline retail inflation to 4.8% in May 2023 from 6.2% in December 2022 was on account of the base effect of high inflation last year, seasonal decline in vegetable prices during the winters, and easing of imported edible oil prices from the shortage-led surge in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

But, despite the recent deceleration, the four-year CAGR headline and core CPI inflation are over 6% and the latest surge in food inflation is accentuating the impact on households. A situation of low-income growth and elevated unemployment with high inflation has a greater debilitating impact compared to a situation of high inflation, strong income, and lower unemployment.

The real private final consumption expenditure has decelerated sharply to an average of 2.5% in the second half of FY23, lower than the four-year CAGR of 4%, and it is less than half of the pre-Covid average of 7% (December 2019). The unemployment rate for June 2023 rose again to 8.5%, up from 7.7% a month back and 7.8% a year back (Source: CMIE).

So, high inflation is impacting the spending power of common households and is creating two distinct price trends.