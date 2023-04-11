Here’s How The New Three-Tiered Taxation Of Mutual Funds Works

Equity Exposure More Than 65%

The first category of taxation covers funds that have predominantly domestic equity holdings. When taxation is being determined, there are two things that must be considered. One is the condition that needs to be fulfilled, and the other is the rate that is applicable to the specific funds that qualify in a specific category.

Those schemes with a predominantly equity exposure will be taxed similarly to equity shares. These are all the mutual fund schemes that have an average exposure of at least 65% to domestic companies in their portfolio. This means that any fund with an exposure of 65% or more on average for the entire year will be classified as an equity-oriented fund, though there could be small time periods during the year when the equity exposure might fall below this figure.

For these funds, the holding period for demarcation as a long-term capital asset is one year, and if the holding is below this period, it would be classified as a short-term capital asset. There are concessional rates of tax for both types of capital gains. For short-term capital gains, the applicable tax rate is 15%, while for long-term capital gains, the applicable rate is 10%. If there is a short-term capital loss, then it can be set off either against a short-term capital gain or a long-term capital gain, but a long-term capital loss can be set off only against a long-term capital gain.