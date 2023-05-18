Harnessing Opportunities: India's Growing Carbon Credit Landscape

Even though the carbon credit market in India is presently at an initial stage of growth, it holds promise for considerable expansion in the future. India has also pledged to limit global warming below 2°C above pre-industrial levels by signing the Paris Agreement.

India aims to lower its greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its current level to achieve its goal and target a reduction between 33% and 35% compared with those experienced in the baseline year of 2005 until they reach the year 2030.

A carbon credit marketplace could help India achieve its climate goals by incentivising companies that decrease emissions and invest in sustainable technologies. In recent times, there has been some good news regarding the growth of India's carbon credit market.