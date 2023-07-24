Go First Clears The First Hurdle To Take To The Skies Again

Even though Go First has been given the green light to restart operations, there are riders involved. First and foremost, it cannot operate the 30 aircraft which are still being contended for at the Delhi High Court till there is specific permission to do so. However, it is now responsible for the maintenance of these aircraft twice a month, under orders from the Delhi High Court.

Second, although there is a binding arbitration order for Pratt and Whitney to provide five engines every month to Go First between August and December this year, Pratt & Whitney has earlier stated that it had no spare engines available at the moment to hand over to Go First.

Third, it is unclear yet about how Go First intends to refund their customers who have been unable to avail of their services over the months. The Resolution Professional has indicated to the DGCA that over Rs 500 crore are due in refunds to customers for operations not done over the period of May to early July. The airline has indicated that it intends to process these refunds to customers over a period of about 120-150 days after the restart of operations.

But where will this money come from? Fresh bookings, you say? The travel agent community and customers might not bite so easily. The grounding of the airline did leave some pretty angry customers, who still do not know how their prior bookings will be made good to them. Travel agents, who usually have to make prepaid deposits to airlines to book with them, already have their own money blocked with the airline awaiting a refund.

With an insignificant schedule and re-starting operations in the lean period of rains, the airline might have to drop prices to attract occupancy, which won’t be a wise move since it will be a piece of cake for IndiGo and Air India to match their pricing if needed. This brings us back to the original point, which is that Go First was unable to make enough money to service its obligations, and hence it went into insolvency in the first place. The airline will also be unable to fly on international routes, given it won’t have 20 aircraft operational at the time of restart.

The airline has admitted that it has Rs 23,777 crore of obligations in response to the publication of the Expression of Interest. The banks have offered it a few hundred crores to restart operations, which will be quickly run through in the process of making good the prior dues to customers, paying salaries and maintenance of the aircraft and airport dues once operations restart.