Go First Case Will Have A Lasting Impact On The Aviation Industry

Under the proposed Bill, the government intends to given full force to the Convention through the domestic law. The Bill contained a provision that will accord primacy to the provisions of the Convention/Protocol in case of conflict with any other law., including IBC.

Plain perusal of the Cape Town Bill clearly states that the right of possession of the aircraft is of the lessor. It notes that any remedy given by the Convention, in relation to an aircraft object, shall be exercised in a “commercially reasonable manner”. A remedy shall be deemed to be exercised in a commercially reasonable manner where it is exercised in conformity with a provision of the agreement. The Convention provides that the authorities shall expeditiously cooperate with and assist the creditor in the exercise of such remedies in conformity with the applicable aviation safety laws and regulations.

In light of the above Bill, the order of admitting the petition by the NCLT is against business as well as national interest. It defeats the legislative intent of the government, causing lasting impact on India’s judicial system that is known for its overarching nature .There are already rumours that investors have started seeing India as a risky jurisdiction.

Last December, Air India had purchased 150 Boeing aircraft, which was celebrated across the nation as it showed that India’s aviation industry is set to rise. Cases such as Go First impact the confidence of business in dealing with Indian counterparts. Given that the Cape Town Convention was already in progress, which would have allowed the lessor to repossess the aircraft, NCLT should have allowed that to happen. It is only logical to assume that grounding 26 aircraft increases the leasing cost and will lead to rise in fare, thereby defeating consumer interest. If at all, NCLT had to accept the case under IBC, especially Section 10 , it should have been accepted only after a plan is submitted by the corporate debtor. This would show good faith on behalf of the corporate debtor.

Commercial transactions are premised on good faith and mutual trust. Any case of default by the corporate debtor should push them to inform their creditors as noted in the convention, renegotiate if need be and not abuse the legal system to escape their liability. After all, the law does require that one come with clean hands.

The courts need to show more pragmatism and ensure that the law is not abused or misused. In the instant case, they could have requested the lessors to hold off repossession for a specific period, say two weeks within which the corporate debtor would need to propose a turnaround plan. Admission would be contingent on presentation of such plan. This would reduce uncertainty and may result in a better outcome as against what we have seen in cases like Jet Airways where the enterprise value was destroyed due to delays.

The cost of such abuse will be paid by the industry and the country which will lose reputation and potential investment in the future, a cost that India would certainly not like to pay while it marches towards becoming a $3 trillion economy.