Go First Bankruptcy: Airlines And The Undercapitalisation Challenge

The numbers in the Go First case are astounding. Fifty-five aircraft, of which 30 are grounded. Bank dues of over $800 million. A claim against the engine supplier for $900 million. Aircraft leasing dues of $300 million. Passenger refunds that may be north of $45 million. This on the heels of losses well in excess of $100 million for the recently concluded financial year. And similar losses for the past two years. Everywhere one looks, there is bleeding.

At the same time, one looks at banks that were extending credit and financiers that were financing airplanes for the very same airline. Presumably, this was justified to their own credit committees and boards, citing the growth and growth potential of Indian aviation. After all, with domestic passenger volume set to soar north of 155 million fliers within the year, cargo volumes expected to cross 3.5 million tonnes and international travel volumes to be in the 70 million range and over 3 million takeoffs and landings, the numbers are exhilarating. Or the lending and financing may have been justified for reasons of market entry.

And the promise of growth, when factored with geopolitics, further influences the risk appetite. Indeed, on a standalone risk basis, several of the proposals may not make it to approval, but weighed against other factors, risk also takes a backseat.

Ironically, the high risk does not translate into high rewards. Specific to the context of aviation, financing higher risk may actually lead to painful processes down the line where on a total cost basis, the returns are not to be found.