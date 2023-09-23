Global Bond Inclusion — A Win For India

Those are the words of caution, now for some optimism.

The initial estimate of inflows of up to $25 billion is based on the size of funds benchmarked to the JPM indices.

Two things could lead to that estimate being very conservative:

First, that several investors who may not be directly benchmarked to these indices may well follow the benchmark and invest in India. Inclusion in the GEMB indices is a vote of confidence in the market and could lead to a greater level of interest in Indian bonds among global asset owners.

Second, this could presage inclusion of Indian bonds in other major indices in the future. A positive initial experience of investors could go a long way to making this happen. This could result in a sustainable medium-term flow into our markets. The spillover effects of Indian bond inclusion in global indices also need to be taken into account. There will be additional scrutiny of Indian macro and finances by global analysts, especially on a comparative basis. There will be pressure on the government to continue to pursue fiscal prudence.

Indian G-Secs will also be included in the GBI-EM GD IG Index of Investment Grade emerging market bonds. As the country rating is 'BBB-', there will be some pressure to ensure that we maintain and improve that rating and not allow it to slip into speculative grade. India is a bit of an outlier among investment grade countries in terms of per capita income, fiscal deficit and inflation. We are supported by low external foreign currency debt and high growth. We will need to maintain and improve on the macro and financial fundamentals on a sustained basis.

On balance, we should expect the impact of this news of inclusion in EM indices to be broadly positive.

Over the medium to long term, we can also hope for some changes to the overall external sector approach to policymaking. India’s international investment position (assets and liabilities in foreign countries) is lopsided. For the medium term, once this entire noise around Fed hikes and global yields stabilises, we believe peak market rates are behind us and market yields could gradually soften. From a demand perspective, markets could see incremental buying from active foreign funds. That would probably be less than $5 billion before the index inclusion.

Most of India’s assets are in the form of reserves. These are relatively low-yielding bonds like U.S. treasuries. However, a large part of our liabilities is in the nature of equity. Thus, foreign investors have earned higher returns on their investments in India than we have on our investments overseas. As some liabilities shift to bonds, this should redress this imbalance a little.

India has taken an asymmetric approach to foreign investment. While we openly allow foreign investors to invest here (both in equities and through the FAR route in G-Secs without limit), we have placed significant hurdles in outbound investments by Indian investors. Hopefully, the closer integration of our markets with the rest of the world will lead to a more liberal approach to investments.

It's 10 years to the day India suffered one of its worst balance of payments crises, leading to a sharp deterioration in its currency and was labelled as a ‘Fragile Five’ nation. Fast forward to 2023, a series of gradual policy reforms have allowed India to expand its global clout in the world of market finance and further integrate into the global financial system. The announcement today by JPMorgan to include select Indian government securities into its emerging market indices is a ‘material’ event for the Indian bond markets.

Maybe the dream of capital account liberalisation can be achieved after all. That is a Godot we have been waiting far longer for.