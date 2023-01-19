'Ganganomics': BJP's Play For 2024 Polls

The 3,200-kilometre long river cruise on the Ganges has the potential to define the electoral preparation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 general elections. Passing through five states in India, the much-talked about river cruise is just the start of the development activity that the ruling party is expected to complete before the Lok Sabha polls.

With a clear focus on the ‘Look East policy’ of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the luxury cruise voyage can put the eastern part of India on the world map. Modi was speaking at the launch of the cruise, which will complete its journey in Dibrugarh, Assam. The MV Ganga luxury cruise is part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, and it has been completely manufactured in the country.

“Arthashastra is a book on statecraft, but what’s important is that the book shows the importance of both politics and economic development. It is not just about politics, but also about economic activity. The luxury cruise is a symbol of the potential of Uttar Pradesh. It has a feel-good factor, and the development initiative is visible. People can see the efforts of the government. There are several more development activities that will be completed before the 2024 elections,” said Sidharth Nath Singh, a former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh and Member of the Legislative Assembly.

The cruise along the Ganges has the potential to impact at least 190 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP under PM Modi has been the greatest beneficiary in these five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam. The ruling party has so far managed a stronghold in these states, and BJP won 113 seats out of 190 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but it outperformed itself in the 2019 elections, winning 117 seats and returning to power with greater strength.

While the focus of the BJP is on these five states, the key to success is in Uttar Pradesh, which comprises 80 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 190 seats. The importance of Uttar Pradesh is evident from the development projects that are being carried out in the state.

The BJP is planning to make at least five international airports operational by May 2024, when the Lok Sabha polls will take place. Apart from international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Kushinagar, two more international airports are coming in Jewar, close to Noida in the national capital region and Ayodhya. Also, the state government is working on a plan to make at least 10 airports operational for domestic travellers in Uttar Pradesh.

“Airports are just one of the development activities planned by the government. We can only imagine the kind of economic development and activity that will happen once the airport at Jewar becomes operational. There is a new tiger reserve being developed at Chitrakoot’s wildlife sanctuary. These activities will not only help in tourism but also generate jobs both directly and indirectly across the region,” said Singh.

Uttar Pradesh already has three tiger reserves in Dudhwa, Pilibhit, and Amangarh.

Similar focus is also being shown in the solar energy sector, and at least two new solar parks are being developed in Ayodhya and Bundelkhand regions. The Bundelkhand region is also being developed for another big ticket project that could prove to be a game changer for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh—the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ drinking water scheme.

The importance of Uttar Pradesh can also be understood from the fact that the state has the largest number of beneficiaries of all the government schemes. Out of the total 32 crore beneficiaries across the country, nearly 15 crore are in Uttar Pradesh and these beneficiaries can guide the BJP home in the 2024 polls.

“There is no denying that these initiatives are visible to the people, and they will appeal to them. Development activities are important for people when they go to vote. Although these are early days of the cruise and it is difficult to ascertain how people will react to it, BJP will rely on development initiatives for the 2024 polls,” said Badri Narayan, a political analyst and director of the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute in Allahabad.