From Targets To Structures: Rethinking Strategies For Public Procurement From MSMEs

In 2017, the Union government issued an order that set a target for Union ministries, departments, and undertakings to procure from MSMEs. This target was increased in 2018 and was imposed in addition to the 300-plus items exclusively reserved for procurement from MSEs.

The MSME Act of 2006 enables procuring entities to undertake preferential procurement from MSMEs, and some existing rules on procurement contained in the manuals for procurement were amended to incentivise MSMEs to bid for procurement contracts. These included permitted relaxations in the eligibility criteria for bidders, including turnover and prior experience requirements.

Government-reported data , however, suggests that while many departments and undertakings have achieved these targets, between 40 and 47% have been unable to do so, despite the reservations and the changes to rules. What could be the reason for continued missed targets in some cases but success in others?

First, procurement laws set uniform targets without a deeper consideration of the underlying market conditions. Some markets are more naturally suited for entry by MSMEs, whereas others are not. This requires market engagement—where procuring entities are well-informed of the market and can amend tender strategies to suit the market. For instance, studies point to unbundled tenders as a strategy that might incentivise more participants in a thin market.

Second, the current structure of procurement rules that permit relaxations is principle-based rather than prescriptive, setting a broad outline of relaxations that may be applied appropriately at the discretion of procuring entities. For instance, the rules allow (but do not mandate) a relaxation in prior turnover and prior experience criteria during the tender process but do not specify what the relaxed turnover or experience criteria must be. Procuring entities must therefore have the capacity to determine these based on sector-specific market conditions, which may vary even across the type of goods, services or works within a single industry.

A third consideration is that eligibility criteria are often deemed as a risk mitigation strategy to ensure that a vendor will deliver on the contract. In addition to the risk of non-delivery, the procuring entity is also answerable to bodies such as the Comptroller and Auditor General for contracts, where work has not been completed or has been stalled, enhancing the scrutiny attached to procurement processes. How can procuring entities successfully meet targets while managing their risk?