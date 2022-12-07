FIFA World Cup 2022 Is The Perfect Time To Find Your Child A Sports Mentor

Most children are happy to watch television at midnight with a bag of junk food, but how do you use a big sporting event such as the 2022 World Cup to build a sustained love for sport? FIFA has some effective tips for parents watching with their young ones: Try gamification—play the daily match predictor; follow a team; don’t forget to focus on the fans.

Some parents have opted to travel to Qatar with their children to watch the matches live, but my favourite tip involves zero fuss and no pricey tickets. And it’s guaranteed to seed the love of sport in your child. Call a friend—preferably a woman—who is knowledgable about and loves football. I love all sports but I’m no expert in any, so I requested my friend and sportswriter Sharda Ugra to watch some matches with my child. If you’re the kind of parent who takes their children to bookstores every weekend or invests hours finding the perfect math tutor, do consider getting them a sports mentor.

“Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players,” my child said, showing her new guide she knew a thing or two about football and the French team. “Yup,” Ugra replied. “Milik said Poland will need a scooter to catch him. There are always two people marking him, but then the other defenders have to be much sharper.” More on their conversation later.

Why should children inculcate a love for sports? It is the easiest way to understand weighty concepts such as sportsmanship. Where else can you get a ringside seat to watch the world’s best players handle victory and defeat in real time. Here, children can wordlessly grasp the power of not quitting. South Korea beat favourites Portugal in the 91st minute to advance. Japan topped a group that included Germany and Spain. “The lesson is you don’t get intimidated by reputation or size. You keep going, you harry, you try, you believe, you push, you sweat—because you never know,” my friend and sportswriter Rohit Brijnath says (too much name dropping in one column, I know).