Economists May Have Been Flying Blind All Along

Another step is lowering the costs of and raising the benefits of participating in government surveys. According to Pew, two-thirds of adults see the risks of participating in surveys, such as privacy concerns, as greater than the benefits. One way to lower costs and raise participation is to shorten surveys and provide internet and mobile phone options. The Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking at the Fed undertook such efforts in 2018 and targeted monetary incentives to hard-to-reach groups. The result was a 10-percentage-point increase in the participation of those groups relative to the prior year. Another way to reduce the burdens is to use administrative or private-sector data when possible. Answering questions about data safety and how it will be shared is crucial.