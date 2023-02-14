Double Deduction Is No Longer Allowed For Your Housing Loan Interest

The taxpayer has to consider the impact of this move because for all those who were thinking that the interest that they pay will reduce their capital gains burden then this is not going to be possible. However, the change says that only when the interest has been claimed as a deduction will the benefit not be allowed twice. This also seems to suggest that if the benefit has been claimed, it would be allowed in the capital gains calculation. The impact might also be limited because it would only impact those who were thinking of claiming the deduction in their capital gains calculations, and not everyone did that. The total interest paid over the life of the housing loan can add up to a significant figure, and for those thinking of taking advantage of this double benefit, plugging the loophole will lead to a higher tax outgo as far as the capital gains are concerned.