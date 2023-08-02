Don't Ignore Market Wisdom, A Lesson From Maruti Suzuki's Proposed Gujarat Plant Buyout

There is a history to Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant, which it plans to acquire in the current financial year from its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. Yet again, it has been proven that the market knows better!

The Gujarat plant was the first time institutional shareholder activism forced Maruti Suzuki and its Japanese parent to restructure the deal. It was the first time mutual fund investors came together to oppose such a transaction. Along with LIC, they could have rejected the transaction had it not been restructured.

In late 2015, Maruti Suzuki India sought shareholder approval for a related-party transaction with Suzuki Motor Gujarat, its parent's newly incorporated subsidiary, to sell cars manufactured at the new facility in Gujarat.

The objection was that the agreement would change the status of India-listed Maruti Suzuki to that of a trading company of the car manufacturer. Eventually, it was agreed that cars would be manufactured at cost-plus margin (contract manufacturing) so that the facility operated at no profit or loss. Maruti Suzuki will sell and distribute the cars through its network. Nearly seven years down the line, around 40% of the units Maruti Suzuki sells come from the Gujarat plant. Suzuki Motor Gujarat contributed nearly 2 lakh units in the first quarter of FY24.

At the time, the street wanted Maruti Suzuki to invest in the Gujarat plant as it safeguarded the manufacturing status of the company, which was majority controlled by the Japanese parent.

Now, Maruti Suzuki has terminated the contract manufacturing agreement with the Gujarat unit and will acquire the company to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. Maruti Suzuki will acquire 1,275.5 crore shares in Suzuki Motor Gujarat at a net book value of Rs 12,755 crore, according to the disclosure by Suzuki Motor Corp.