Don’t Get Disoriented by Recession-Talk Fatigue

Understandably so. The word “recession” appeared in more than 650,000 news headlines last year, with peak hysteria in July. At the time, many people speculated that the US was in a recession. Although it wasn’t, we then spent the rest of the year talking about how one was still in the offing; unemployment was poised to rise; home prices were set to fall; and the S&P 500 Index could dip as low as 3,000. It was so much gloom that bearishness became passé. After 12 months of relentless pessimism, none of these forecasts has come to pass, so surely the histrionics are misplaced, some will reason.