Evidence Is Mounting That Covid Is Bad For The Brain

When I stopped by his lab earlier this month, he estimated that long-term neurological problems affected about 10% of people before vaccines were available, and some smaller percentage of people now. That’s bad — the meaning of the word decimate is to take out one of ten soldiers. But there’s still hope that people are either slowly recovering or will respond to one of the treatments that’s being developed. He’s launching a clinical trial that will use an antibody treatment in an attempt to tamp down excess inflammation in people with long-term neurological problems.