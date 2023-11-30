Digital Naivety Is Not Digital Banking: Harsh Lesson For Banks, Regulators
"Your vehicle registration number has not been mapped since you activated your Bank FASTag. To comply with regulatory guidelines, we have deactivated your FASTag."
An innocuous WhatsApp message from a bank whose only relationship that I have is the FASTag. A single product consumer, in banking parlance. A retail banking product that originated from a corporate banking relationship. The relationship started thanks to the car dealership giving me the FASTag issued through this bank when I bought the car.
What initially irked, but then set me thinking, was the simple fact that I personally had uploaded the details and the attachments the bank had wanted, hours ago. It is another minor irritant that the bank reminded the need for this updation process only a day before. Absolutely no prior intimation in the past so many months. Do banks assume that consumers have the luxury of time to do things at the last minute?
The bank’s consumer interface portal will have a log of my digital interaction with it. That's auditable in a digital supervisory mode. And yet their backend ignored the data I uploaded and that which still resides in their servers. For an internal audit team, this is a treasure trove to set their processes correct.
Process Issues
If the data did not get uploaded properly, then the portal should have said so.
If the data was inadequate, the portal should have prompted while I was interacting there.
Yet the WhatsApp message from the bank shows a few more process flaws. The consumer record updation and the messaging don't have any correlation. The individual processes seem to run on their own schedule without cross verification. Most banks run batch processing, one of which missed my upload as a record. The consumer is the victim here, with the prior action of the bank deactivating a product that one subscribed to, and for which the bank is sitting with the consumer's account balance.
Consequence Of Mass Campaigns
Broken trust is the consequence here. It's a very minor amount involved. But this effort of so-called activating the product again is at the cost of personal time. Also, the nagging worry and question: even if the data were uploaded again, what's the guarantee that the bank will process it adequately and safely, and surely?
The banks send countless unsolicited sales messages offering personal loans. On a regular basis, to customers who have a bought-into product with them. While the sales engine chugs along, the process engine seems to fail them. An expensive flaw that most banks have as process gaps.
Consumer Learnings
Consumers don't care about how the bank serves other customers. Every customer is concerned about how they are served. Banks, in the name of digital processes, have forgotten to build consumer trust and credibility as moat. In the name of digital, backend processes don't talk to each other, and banks make consumers run around. If the assured digital transaction does not happen, we risk going back to physical branches for routine and simpler needs. Something worrying, considering the distance we have traversed in the Digital India journey.
What if a consumer does not want to deal with the pain of interacting with bank call centres and any human being? After all, the idea of digital transactions was to reduce human friction, apart from adding ease and reducing cost of transactions.
Boards And Digital & Data
For bank boards, the takeaway is simple: prioritise trust in the digital age, but fix your processes well. Ensure that backend systems work together seamlessly, preventing issues like sudden service deactivation without verification.
When a bank moves towards integrating its disparate legacy tech systems into a supposed-to-be seamless digital backbone, it needs digital native thinking, in new engineering its entire process flows. The focus should be on creating a reliable digital infrastructure, as a fractured consumer experience can lead to the loss of valuable relationships.
A proactive bank would set up a 'digital native journey' sub-committee of the board to discuss in detail about all things that digital encompasses. Needless to add that this committee would need time, patience, the ability to grind the details around management presentations and measures used to show the usual jargon-filled "all-is-well" metrics.
In the context of consumers' data touchpoint with banks, it's crucial to consider India's Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. This legislation is crafted to regulate the management of digital personal data, covering information gathered both online and offline, later converted into digital format. Banks, with their substantial data holdings, face the challenge of potential risks due to overlooking blind spots and underestimating seemingly insignificant areas. However, the law provides no leeway for such oversights, especially with the existence of "dark data" and unstructured data, which can compound these challenges.
Digital Supervisory Lessons
For RBI supervisory teams, the lesson is clear-cut. While promoting digital transformation, oversee banks to guarantee compliance and consumer protection. Surely, there are many such in-between gaps between traditional process and newer digital process, and many consumers might be victims here due to these process gaps. Only detailed regular supervisory audits, especially around process flows and gap identification simulations, can identify and fix process flaws promptly, ensuring that banks maintain high operational standards.
There are many consumer interactions with the banking world that are low-touch and low-value for the consumers. Any grievance around those is expensive for the consumers, in terms of time cost and the efforts to chase with the financial institution and banking regulator for them to fix.
Hence, mostly the consumers ignore these flaws and move on. But these are the minor irritants that will eventually add up to the larger distrust. Even the regulators usually tend to ignore these as non-systemic and minor. That's a risk by itself. For regulators, crowdsourcing consumer complaints from unstructured data pile of social media could be a knowledge base in understanding a wider range of complaint categories, outside of their supervision.
Srinath Sridharan is an author, policy researcher and corporate adviser.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.