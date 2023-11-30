Digital Naivety Is Not Digital Banking: Harsh Lesson For Banks, Regulators

"Your vehicle registration number has not been mapped since you activated your Bank FASTag. To comply with regulatory guidelines, we have deactivated your FASTag."

An innocuous WhatsApp message from a bank whose only relationship that I have is the FASTag. A single product consumer, in banking parlance. A retail banking product that originated from a corporate banking relationship. The relationship started thanks to the car dealership giving me the FASTag issued through this bank when I bought the car.

What initially irked, but then set me thinking, was the simple fact that I personally had uploaded the details and the attachments the bank had wanted, hours ago. It is another minor irritant that the bank reminded the need for this updation process only a day before. Absolutely no prior intimation in the past so many months. Do banks assume that consumers have the luxury of time to do things at the last minute?

The bank’s consumer interface portal will have a log of my digital interaction with it. That's auditable in a digital supervisory mode. And yet their backend ignored the data I uploaded and that which still resides in their servers. For an internal audit team, this is a treasure trove to set their processes correct.