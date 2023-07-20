Dharavi—A Human-Centric Transformation

A new chapter of pride and purpose is beginning. It is a historic opportunity for us to create a new Dharavi of dignity, safety, and inclusiveness.

As we embark on this completely uncharted journey, I am aware of the colossal challenges ahead. Even in comparison with Singapore’s trailblazing project to resolve its housing crisis in the 1960s, Dharavi is a unique project in a league of its own for three reasons: First, it is one of the world’s largest urban resettlement and regeneration projects. Approximately a million people will be rehabilitated and resettled.

Secondly, rehabilitation entails the resettlement of not only residential units but also diverse establishments of various sizes and scales dealing with trading, shopping, and other business transactions. The entire ecosphere and business fabric of diverse and distinct trades thriving in Dharavi will be rehabilitated and rehoused.

Thirdly, the project will aim for comprehensive and holistic redevelopment as it caters to the housing and rehabilitation needs of both eligible and ineligible residents.

While I have no fixed ideas or preconceived notions about redeveloping Dharavi, what I do have is good intent and an iron will for a human-centric transformation with the people of Dharavi at its centre. It will be a bottom-up project reflecting their views and sentiments to the maximum extent possible. We will create an institutionalised mechanism to capture the sentiments of not only the people of Dharavi but also of the finest brains and each and every caring Mumbaikar, who are equal stakeholders in this journey of transforming Dharavi. The new Dharavi will reflect the quintessential character of Mumbai—the spirit, grit, unity in diversity, colour, and determination—without losing the timeless essence of the old Dharavi.

We will also create a state-of-the-art, world-class city, which will reflect a resurgent, self-assured, growing India finding its new place on the global stage as the 21st century belongs to India.

It is also my personal commitment that the only move the eligible residents of Dharavi will make will be to their new homes. Not only will they see their homes being constructed in front of their eyes, but they will also have a say in shaping them. What their homes do not have now, we will provide—gas, water, electricity, sanitation and drainage, healthcare and recreational facilities, and open spaces—and they will also have access to a world-class hospital and a school. Gone, like a faded memory, will be the pain of inadequacy. In its place will be a new Dharavi that hums with pride.

Apart from resettlement, livelihood is a big challenge. I intend to transform Dharavi into a modern city hub by looking at ways and means to support and strengthen existing microenterprises and small industries and by promoting new-age jobs with a special focus on youth and women. This will be achieved using a multi-pronged strategy with the help of sectoral experts and civil society. It could be a combination of training centres focused on upskilling, common facility centres for product-based as well as service-based entrepreneurship models, R&D centres, data centres, MSME help desks, etc. Another important element could be the creation of organised and systemic marketplaces in line with the Open Network for Digital Commerce.