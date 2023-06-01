Developing Countries Are Being Asked To Fund EU’s Decarbonisation Efforts

It is crucial for India to resist such absurdity and pretence by the EU. India may not rely solely on the international trade dispute settlement due to the time it takes for achieving the desired result and the current deadlock in the WTO dispute settlement.

During this period, India could introduce a transitional “Carbon Price Adjustment for Exports to the EU” (CPAE or price adjustment). The price adjustment would only be applicable for export to the EU or other countries which introduce CBAM-type mechanisms. For the purposes of such price adjustment, India could accept all declarations that the exporter intends to file with the EU and the verification report which are required under CBAM. This would minimise the transaction costs for the exporters.

The price adjustment would most likely result in non-levy under CBAM because the CBAM Regulations state that an exporter can claim a reduction to take into account the carbon price paid in the country of origin for the declared embedded emissions. The price adjustment could be further reduced to the extent of the price to be paid by the exporter under the carbon trading scheme being introduced by India or other carbon-related taxes in India.

The funds collected through price adjustment could be utilised to provide horizontal sector-specific incentives to aid decarbonisation within India. The exporter would remain revenue neutral because the CPAE or price adjustment would be identical to the levy under CBAM.

In other words, the competitiveness for exports would not be worse off than it would be after the introduction of CBAM. Further, the exclusion of domestic sales or imports from such levy would mitigate the potential adverse effects on competitiveness with the Indian market and exports to countries which do not have CBAM-type mechanisms as well as preserve the policy choices available to India for its domestic market.