Delhi's Toxic Air: Why It’s Best To Retain Paddy Straw In Fields, Grow Short-Duration Rice

Officials talking at cross purposes have fouled up solutions to the burning of paddy stubble and loose straw by offering farmers multiple options and confusing them. Letting paddy crop waste remain in fields to decompose by itself over time and sowing of wheat in the unploughed fields has been shown to be best for retention of soil moisture, improvement of soil fertility through enhancement of organic carbon, reduction of tractor emissions, and avoidance of the release of smoke and soot. But officials and some machinery manufacturers tout removal of paddy waste from fields for production of paper, cardboard, power, ethanol and biogas as better options.

A study published in Science in late 2019 compared 10 land preparation and sowing methods in northern India’s rice-wheat cropping systems and concluded that sowing wheat directly in unploughed fields with shredded paddy straw was the best option and raised farmers profits through higher yields, and savings in labour, fuel and machinery costs. At a press conference that year Trilochan Mohapatra, then the Director-General of the India Council of Agricultural Research, endorsed the cultivation practice for its benefits for the environment and lauded the institute for pushing it.

The study said the 23 million tonne of paddy straw produced by three north Indian states if raked and baled into 20-kg, 38-cm-high bales and stacked on top of each other, would reach a height of 430,000 km or 1.1 times the distance to the moon.

Sowing wheat in unploughed fields after paddy harvest requires the harvester to be equipped with a straw shredder and spreader. The wheat seed is sown with a drill called the Happy Seeder. Over the years, enough numbers of these machines have been made available to Punjab farmers with generous subsidies. Those who don’t own them can hire them. Punjab Agricultural University had also developed the Super Seeder, which ploughs the straw into the soil.

Yet, Punjab’s Attorney General told the Supreme Court earlier this week that farmers were not adhering to alternatives to straw burning because they cannot afford the “costly” machines. He wanted them to be supplied free with the Punjab, Delhi and Central governments sharing the cost.

Among the costly pieces of equipment is the combine harvester. But farmers don’t need to own them. These are available readily on hire. The Happy Seeder costs about Rs 1 lakh. The Super Seeder is more expensive. They need high-horsepower tractors to power them. Even these are available on rent. Perhaps he also had rakers and balers in mind.

I have met scores of farmers in Punjab and Haryana who had practiced zero tillage or low tillage conservation agriculture and are quite satisfied. Some have been at it for more than two decades.

Those farmers who are hesitant about sowing wheat amid paddy stubble can incorporate the straw using a mould-board plough which turns the soil 12-inches deep, compared to 4-inch turns done by conventional ploughs. Virender Latther, former principal scientist of Indian Agricultural Research Institute recommends sowing short duration varieties like PR-126 which mature in 110-120 days compared to the 150-160 days that Pusa 44 takes. Pusa 44 has a high yield of 10 tonnes per hectare but it also consumes more water. Latther says Haryana has banned the cultivation of Pusa 44. Punjab is said to be contemplating a ban from next year. Pusa 44 is grown on about a quarter of Punjab’s rice area (which is about 30 lakh hectares).