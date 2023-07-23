Delhi And Colombo Ride A Wave Of Optimism

There was a time when Sri Lanka was viewed as a neighbour of India that was rapidly moving out of New Delhi's orbit. Despite protestations to the contrary by Sri Lankan policymakers, it was quite evident that the tilt in favour of China was getting more pronounced with Chinese money pouring in to give a semblance of dynamism to the island nation's economy. Political elites in Sri Lanka would regularly highlight Indian inability to rise up to the challenge and would often point to Beijing's hyper efficient ability to implement projects on the ground. If at all, India was a distant second to China's predominance.

Last week's visit by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India—his first visit abroad since taking over the nation's leadership last year—stands as a testament to the remarkable turnaround in Delhi–Colombo ties in just a year's time. During the visit, the two nations announced an economic-partnership vision that underscores India's commitment to ensure a prosperous Sri Lanka as key to regional stability. It aims to strengthen connectivity—maritime, air, energy and people-to-people—between the two neighbours so that mutual cooperation can be further enhanced in various sectors, such as tourism, power, trade, higher education and skill development. Specific projects announced included passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka; a feasibility study on establishing a petroleum pipeline; a land bridge across the Palk Strait and the launch of the Unified Payments Interface in Sri Lanka.

Reiterating Sri Lanka's important place in India's 'neighborhood-first' policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India's belief that "the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined". Wickremesinghe, for his part, saw his visit reinforcing "trust and confidence for our future prosperity in the modern world". This bonhomie was underpinned by the critical role New Delhi has played in helping Colombo through one of the most serious crises in its post-independence history.