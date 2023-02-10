Dear India Inc., It’s Time To Introduce Parental Leave In India

If I was to ask, are women in the corporate world in a better position now than 10 years ago, what will be your answer?

While women are joining corporate jobs at higher numbers, the complexities and issues related to work through gendered lens have become more magnified. Laws introduced to ‘help’ women have ended up creating even bigger hurdles.

Dear India Inc., in our previous column we spoke about the maternity benefit law and how it is becoming a deterrent in hiring women in corporations. We looked at the problem—today, we are attempting to give you some solutions.

Several surveys have indicated that since the introduction of Maternity Benefit Amendment Act of 2017, either the companies have stopped hiring women of a certain age bracket or are not offering them key positions.

Here are some of the solutions we have come across that companies can give a serious thought to: