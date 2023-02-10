Dear India Inc., It’s Time To Introduce Parental Leave In India
If I was to ask, are women in the corporate world in a better position now than 10 years ago, what will be your answer?
While women are joining corporate jobs at higher numbers, the complexities and issues related to work through gendered lens have become more magnified. Laws introduced to ‘help’ women have ended up creating even bigger hurdles.
Dear India Inc., in our we spoke about the maternity benefit law and how it is becoming a deterrent in hiring women in corporations. We looked at the problem—today, we are attempting to give you some solutions.
Several surveys have indicated that since the introduction of Maternity Benefit Amendment Act of 2017, either the companies have stopped hiring women of a certain age bracket or are not offering them key positions.
Here are some of the solutions we have come across that companies can give a serious thought to:
Blind CVs
Several hiring professionals we spoke with say it’s time for companies to seriously consider blind CVs, that don’t reveal either gender or age of the applicant—they only talk about the merits of the candidate. This will help cut down unconscious bias at the hiring level.
Parental Benefit Funds
Companies should consider setting up a maternity or parental benefit fund that is regularly monitored and grown. If you have hired a woman at entry level, you have to keep in mind how you can support her personal and professional growth trajectory, and how this candidate can be supported by the company in the long run.
Parental Leave
I am a strong advocate for equal parenting. And this is something Dear India Inc., that you can support right from the beginning, by considering paternal leave in place of maternity leave.
Like in the case of Sweden, where this leave is shared by both the parents. Sweden grants the highest number of parental leaves among Nordic countries, that is 480 days. Out of which, 90 days are solely reserved for each parent and cannot be transferred. Remaining days can be shared.
Finland grants an equal number of maternity and paternity leave, and each parent gets 164 days each. Norway has introduced a ‘daddy quota’ that is for the exclusive use of fathers and cannot be transferred.
In Germany, parents can take up to 14 months of paid parental leave and receive 67% of their regular salary.
In Canada, eligible parents can take up to 35 weeks of paid parental leave. The New Zealand law allows parents to take up to 22 weeks of paid parental leave.
Iceland, Portugal, Denmark are some other countries where fathers are given the same amount of leave as mothers, ensuring parenting does not get reduced to a gender stereotype.
In India, in 2017, there was an attempt to introduce a Paternity Benefit Bill, but it failed.
The current Maternity Benefit Law in India benefits fewer than 1% of all women, according to a study published by the Independent Review, which says that the bill is relevant to only a tiny share of the Indian population. Given that 70% of India’s women are not in the labour force and most of the women who do work operate in the unregulated, informal sector, only few are eligible for protection under this law.
There’s a real world social impact of all of this. Women might postpone starting a family, which has associated issues of infertility, late and complex pregnancies, difficulty in managing the demands of parenting at a later age, etc.
Flexible work hours, creche support for young mothers, work from home, hybrid option, nannies or caretaker travel allowance when the mother is on a work trip are some of the options too.
Companies like Wipro Ltd. have flagship programmes, such as ‘Back to work’ for women coming back after their maternity break and are mentored and trained to get back into the workforce. These are programs driven by senior leadership and are part of the DEI initiatives.
The managers must speak to the women employees, offer them opportunities, keeping aside their unconscious and benevolence biases and include them in decision-making. But it all really boils down to a mindset change. Breaking gender stereotypes and patriarchal behaviour are a necessity. There is a lot of hope from Gen Z and millennials, for they do look at parental roles differently today, but the mindset has to change at the leadership and managerial level.
Watch the full video here:
Mugdha Kalra is a journalist with over 20 years of experience. She is a renowned inclusivity expert and was chosen as one of BBC100Women, 2021.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.