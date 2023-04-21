Dear India Inc., How Do We Make Our Women Employees Feel Valued?

Tall Poppy Syndrome refers to those women leaders who are constantly ‘cut down to size.’

Where does this term come from? During Roman times, there existed a king called Tarqto. His son, Sextus, wanted to take over the neighbouring kingdoms. When he sought his father’s help, he took his son to a nearby poppy field. Tarqto cut down all the poppy flowers that had grown above a certain height. Sextus understood that to succeed, he would have to get rid of all the powerful people around him—cut them to size like all the tallest poppies in the field.

A Canadian company called ‘Women of Influence’ interviewed women across 103 countries under a survey called ‘The Tallest Poppy'. They found that women who are successful are being bullied and belittled, challenged on their successes, criticised and cut down, and made to feel as though it’s not their place to take up so much space.

So, what's happening at the top?

There’s a huge gender bias in play that leads to discrimination and marginalisation in the workplace, even at the top level. The perception is that these women are so strong and have got it all together, but speak to them in a non-judgmental place—with their guards down and vulnerability showing and you will see how much stress it is at that position—not because of the work, but because they are women.