Dear India Inc., How Do We Make Our Women Employees Feel Valued?
What is the "Tall Poppy Syndrome," and why is it being used to define what women leaders are going through at the workplace?
Let’s first look at the numbers:
Women hold less than 20% of C-suite roles in India.
Women hold only 17.1% of board positions in India. Only because the company law mandates that there be at least one woman board member in publicly listed companies.
Women hold only 3% of CEO positions in STEM.
And women hold less than 20% of leadership positions at startups.
While it’s true that more women are being hired than before, when it comes to leadership positions, women are still missing. Those who make it are constantly made to feel that they don’t count.
Tall Poppy Syndrome refers to those women leaders who are constantly ‘cut down to size.’
Where does this term come from? During Roman times, there existed a king called Tarqto. His son, Sextus, wanted to take over the neighbouring kingdoms. When he sought his father’s help, he took his son to a nearby poppy field. Tarqto cut down all the poppy flowers that had grown above a certain height. Sextus understood that to succeed, he would have to get rid of all the powerful people around him—cut them to size like all the tallest poppies in the field.
A Canadian company called ‘Women of Influence’ interviewed women across 103 countries under a survey called ‘The Tallest Poppy'. They found that women who are successful are being bullied and belittled, challenged on their successes, criticised and cut down, and made to feel as though it’s not their place to take up so much space.
So, what's happening at the top?
There’s a huge gender bias in play that leads to discrimination and marginalisation in the workplace, even at the top level. The perception is that these women are so strong and have got it all together, but speak to them in a non-judgmental place—with their guards down and vulnerability showing and you will see how much stress it is at that position—not because of the work, but because they are women.
The Tallest Poppy study claims that, of the thousands of women leaders they spoke to:
77% said they had to downplay their achievements.
72.4% reported being left out or ignored.
70.7% reported being undermined.
68.3% faced dismissal for achievement.
66.1% said others took credit for their work.
Also at play is the double bind effect:
If a man is taking charge and comes on strongly, it is said he is strong, decisive, and assertive.
When a woman takes charge and comes out strongly, she is arrogant, frustrated, a bully, talks too much, feels too much, and lacks feminine skills of nurturing, understanding, and empathy.
Why must being nice only be associated with women?
When men take charge, they are viewed as competent leaders—but disliked.
When women take care, they are liked but viewed as less competent leaders.
Plus, women leaders work twice as hard as men for the same recognition. There is little work-life balance, for women feel compelled to prove themselves much more than men, so they overcompensate—they work doubly hard, and often, that comes at the cost of their personal lives. Which eventually gets to the point of a meltdown, and a lot of them quit, sending the message across that women can’t have it all.
What do female leaders really need?
They need more respect.
They need more camaraderie.
They need to upskill themselves and, therefore, need those opportunities.
They need networking opportunities.
They need flexibility and policies that allow them to give their best.
They need to be paid as much as their male counterparts.
They need mentors, sponsors, and allies among men.
Dear India Inc., it’s not a tall ask.
Mugdha Kalra is a journalist with over 20 years of experience. She is a renowned inclusivity expert and was chosen as one of BBC100Women, 2021.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.