Davos WEF 2023: Climate Leader India Can Show The Way To World

So, here we are. On the one hand is the irresistible promise of growth, development, and exponential financial gains, all very well-earned by our tenacity and consistent efforts. And then, all of it can be endangered by the looming and science-backed catastrophe of climate change. The evidence on both sides is irrefutable. So, what can we do? Is there a way to mitigate the devastation of climate change without slowing down the pace of progress to ensure economic prowess?

The answer, my friend, is a resounding yes. The answer lies in renewables and green fuels. Our ability to adapt with agility and embrace the brave new world of Clean Green Energy and Fuels is the answer. And thankfully, India is not just blessed with an abundance of these resources but also has developed deep expertise to harness them.

India has set ambitious goals for renewable energy, including increasing renewables capacity to 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of energy requirements from renewables, reducing cumulative emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, and reducing the emissions intensity of India's gross domestic product by 45% by 2030.

Investment in renewable energy is critical. By investing in renewable energy, countries and businesses can reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, reduce their emissions, slow the rate of climate change and mitigate its impact.

In addition, investment in renewable energy can also bring economic benefits. Indian renewable energy is one of the lowest cost energies in the world today, and investment in these technologies creates long-term sustainable local jobs and stimulates economic growth at the grassroots.

Low-cost energy allows local industries to become globally competitive and improves energy security by reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. This can be particularly beneficial for developing countries where access to reliable, affordable energy is a key driver of economic growth.