Crypto Brands Decay in a Brutal Echo of the Dotcom Era

Given the scale of the FTX collapse, it’s easy to overlook just how all-consuming the broader economic sinkhole of cryptocurrency and blockchain investments has been, with new listings and the blockchain-ification of existing companies offering more hype than substance. The prevalence of blockchain-fueled corporate name changes goes beyond Riot — known as Bioptix Inc. until its pivot to crypto in 2017 — and should ring alarm bells, with nine firms adopting the words “blockchain” or “crypto” or “NFT” last year, including digital-ad firm NFTY SA and battery-tech firm CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. That’s the most since 2018, when 24 firms appropriated crypto handles, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. There’s a broad similarity to the adoption of the word “dotcom” during the 1990s tech boom.