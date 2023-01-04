Five Steps to Stop the Nosedive at Credit Suisse

Invent CS First BostonThere are so many questions about Credit Suisse’s plan to spin-off its investment bank advisory business and relaunch it as CS First Boston. How will this fund itself and at what cost? Who is going to invest in it and how much will Credit Suisse own? How is it going to absorb M Klein & Company, the private advisory boutique of Michael Klein, the veteran dealmaker set to become its chief executive? Ultimately, all these questions are really about how much revenue Credit Suisse is likely to get from CS First Boston and what cost and capital commitments it will have to bear in return.