It’s Getting Too Hot For Airplanes

Airports at high altitudes, such as Denver, are also uniquely vulnerable to high heat, as are the ever-warming cities of the Sun Belt. Surprisingly, the hottest of those cities, Phoenix, suffers relatively few weight-restriction days thanks to its longer-than-usual runways, which are also made of specially reinforced concrete. Of course, not every airport can afford the expense and delay of tearing up old runways and building new, stronger ones. And cancellations still happen, even in Phoenix. Workers on sun-baked taxiways and runways — which are usually much hotter than the atmosphere around the airport — are also especially vulnerable to the “heat island” effect. Workers in extreme conditions will need longer breaks or risk falling ill and causing airports to be short-staffed.