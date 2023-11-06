Clamour For India To Cut Its Reliance On Coal Betrays Hypocrisy

Let me further the argument with some interesting statistics.

India needs power to lift an estimated 75 million pushed into poverty due to the pandemic. These 75 million continue to live on less than $2 per day. Power is crucial to lift these people out of poverty, and the rest of the population. Power is crucial to end malnutrition, improve health, education, and raise industrial and agricultural productivity. And coal is super important in India to generate power, ostensibly because the alternatives are just not there.

And then look at India's consumption of electricity. India's annual per capita electricity consumption is 972 kilowatt-hours, which is a mere 8% of what Americans consume and 14% of Germans consume. There's the electricity grid, and—of late—Indians have started vigorously using bottled cooking gas that is considered a cleaner fuel. More importantly, it checks indoor air pollution. Bottled cooking gas is widely used across the developing world. If you look at India's demand, you will realise India will need loads and loads of energy; by 2040 New Delhi will have the largest growth in energy demand across the world. It is a figure certified by the Paris-based International Energy Agency. In short, India will need a variety of conventional and renewable energy sources. And it is here the need for coal is felt uppermost because it powers 75% of India's electricity generation. The rest is wind and solar power, still in the developing stage.

India has an estimated 100 billion tonnes of coal reserves and just one company, the state-owned Coal India—the world's largest miner—produces approximately 600 million tonnes of coal a year. And coal is a vital source for jobs and economic growth, it is a big driver of India's industrialisation programme. Over 4 million people are linked with the coal sector in India. Apart from generating electricity, coal contributes to several non-power sectors such as cement, brick, fertilisers, steel, sponge iron and various other industries. Almost half of India—over 800 districts—have coal dependency. The situation is exactly the one the developed nations experienced around the time they pushed their economies to greater heights.

But now these very nations are hating India's coal policy. They do not want to know how costly it can be to transition to green power. For the record, closed coal mines have created mass unemployment and devastated local communities in the US. The experts lecturing India do not know it is not easy to transfer millions to green jobs. These experts do not want to remember that the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has asked the developed nations to be the first to phase out coal, not countries like India.