Citibankers Take With Them Work Ethic And Culture As Blue Neon Goes Dark

So, even as Citi continues with its corporate and small and medium-sized businesses, it is time to say goodbye to a business that was the darling of the Indian elite at one point in time, both as an employer and as a franchise to bank with. When I returned from the US after a sabbatical and started working in the Department of Supervision at the RBI, I was given the additional task of dealing with complaints. Those were the days of CitiFinancial and Citi credit cards. You get the drift. I read letters from sour fathers about their children being spoilt with reckless credit, and from hapless borrowers whose cars were towed away, sometimes with their families in them.

To be fair, Citi was responsible for a lot of the consumer protection guidelines that the RBI wrote. When I left the RBI to join Bank of America, my boss told me that if anyone came and said that we should sell a product because Citi did it, I was supposed to say, “But we are not Citi." It was this aggression and the willingness to take risks, invest in growth, and find opportunities that created the franchise that you could love or hate, but certainly not ignore!

So, after many years of leaving the RBI, when I got the opportunity to join Citi as country business manager for the consumer bank, I approached it with some trepidation. I was totally taken in by the opportunity to replace the age-old backend and middleware and create a truly digital consumer franchise on the back of a solid brand and an already branchless client base. On the other hand, I was warned by the executive search company that Citi was no country for ‘outsiders’ and I would need to cultivate ‘attitude’ if I wanted to be taken seriously. Frankly, it was no more hostile than most bureaucracies, but it was amazingly learning-driven and had outstanding people and processes. I will always be grateful to have headed this very strong business just before it headed out into history and carry with me some exceptional stories of ambition, execution and collaboration. I will carry memories of branch visits and young team members sharing their struggles and triumphs. I will remember leadership shown by leaders at every level when Covid happened, and lessons in process re-engineering to serve clients within all constraints.

In my long career, I have seen foreign banks setting up, exiting, sometimes re-entering, exiting again, growing, shrinking, focusing, and expanding. The nature of life is to find a way, and the nature of finance is to surely find a way! But as the team goes through the transition, as the light under the blue signs goes dark, as the facades turn purple and the lobbies lose their gold, I wish the team and the clients all the very best in their new workplace(s). I also wish the corporate bank the very best.