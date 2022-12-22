Circular Economy — And How To Make It A New Way Of Life And Business

From large businesses to new-age startups, across the globe, business leaders and entrepreneurs are trying to imbibe these design principles in their business processes, product designs and the very way they do business. Some of the innovations they are bringing forth to the market are redefining the markets of these products and services themselves.

Let us take the example of the fashion industry. Every year, millions of clothes are produced and then thrown away. It is a classic Linear Economy business model, where companies thrive on the fact that people will keep throwing away old clothes and will want to buy new ones. This means there has to be a rethink on the very idea of fashion itself, and some innovative entrepreneurs are just doing that.

Napapijri in Italy has redesigned the way jackets are made so that the entire jacket can be recycled through a toxin-free process. The U.S.-based ThreadUP has created a platform to buy and sell secondhand clothes. Vestiaire in France is doing the same and predicts that by 2027, secondhand clothing will make up 11% of a consumer’s wardrobe. But major clothing brands are not lagging behind either. H&M Group, the Swedish company which is the second largest fashion company in the world, has committed to bringing in circularity in their product design, so that they last longer, in their supply chains and in their customer experience.

Food and agriculture is one more sector where massive breakthroughs are being achieved to reduce the colossal waste of food globally and improve the way agriculture uses our planet’s natural world. The framework developed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature on nature-based solutions is most instrumental here. As per IUCN, “Nature-based solutions are actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural and modified ecosystems that address societal challenges effectively and adaptively, simultaneously benefiting people and nature.” The IUCN has even developed a standards system to further this idea.

Circular businesses such as California-based Apeel has developed a layer of edible, plant-based coating that can be applied to fresh products that mimics and enhances the natural defenses of fruits and vegetables. This eliminates the need of plastic shrink wrap and reduces oxidation at the same time. The U.K.-based CCm Technologies has developed a process that turns byproducts from industrial and waste processing facilities into tailor-made fertilizer products.

As per a report released by Venture Capital firm Kalaari Capital, Indian startups in the circular economy have attracted close to $1.8 billion in investments from 2016 to 2021. Entrepreneurs like Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, founder of Ecoware—India’s first and one of the largest sustainable packaging companies—are paving the way for many young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the Circular Economy.

Ecoware was started in 2010, when there was less awareness about circular businesses. They take crop waste and convert it into serving cutlery and products. One of Ecoware’s largest customers is the Indian Railways. For her enterprising work, Rhea was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2019 by the Hon. President of India.

Businesses like Rhea’s needs much more than the entrepreneur’s passion to bring a new way of business to the market place. It needs consumer awareness, supply chain support, access to viable finance and, most importantly, a future-thinking policy framework. Policymakers often confuse recycling legislations with circular economy policies. Recycling begins at the end—the ‘get rid’ stage of a product’s lifecycle. The Circular Economy comes in at the start of the process to prevent waste and pollution from being generated in the first place. A different paradigm indeed. For this, we will need to take inspiration from nature, where nothing truly is wasted. In the natural world, often waste from one species can be the food to others and one ecosystem will take the unused resources from another and transform it into something useful for itself.

To ignite this kind of thinking, we need to bring circularity and nature-based solutions into our textbooks. We need to teach engineers the laws of the natural world and we need to empower biologists and agriculturists with new technologies. We need cross-pollination, collaboration and co-learning to happen across sectors and between private and public spheres too. But most importantly, we need leadership. Public and private leadership that will commit itself to transitioning from the way we do business, the way we think about our economy and the way we live, into a more resource-smart and circular way of life.

We may think we have time and we may fool ourselves in thinking that we have a choice here—the truth is far simpler. We have only one home—this planet—and as Ellen MacArthur discovered, our planet has limited resources and to sustain our way of life, we will need to use them judiciously, preserve them, conserve them and regenerate them.

The good news is that the natural world can be our biggest teacher and ally in this expedition, of course only if we ourselves are willing to take this path-finding journey.