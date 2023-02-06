How Should You Talk To ChatGPT? A User’s Guide

ChatGPT is most likely to go wrong when it is trying too hard to please you. I have found that it creates associations, affiliations, co-authorships and even marriages that do not exist. I was recently using it with the legal scholar Cass Sunstein, a former Bloomberg Opinion columnist, and we asked it whether the two of us had written a book together. The genius of ChatGPT is that it hit upon exactly the book we have written, given our overlapping areas of research interest — a book on the philosophical foundations of cost-benefit analysis.