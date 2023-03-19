ChatGPT Can Lie, But It’s Only Imitating Humans

Don’t get me wrong. Although I have concerns about the various ways in which advances in artificial intelligence might disrupt employment markets — to say nothing of the use of AI as a tool for surveillance — I still worry less than many seem to about a pending digital apocalypse. Maybe that’s because I can remember the early days, when I used to hang out at the Stanford AI laboratory trading barbs with the ancient chatbots, like Parry the Paranoid and the Mad Doctor. For the true AI nerds out there, I should add that I wrote a seminar paper about dear old MILISY — a natural language program so primitive that it doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page. Throw in a steady diet of Isaac Asimov’s robot stories, and it was all terrifically exciting.