Chasing Returns Is Not A Sound Investment Strategy

While it is true that several investments will have done well in the past or even in the immediate past, there is no guarantee that they will continue to do well. There are multiple examples of this across various investment cycles.

Take the case of mid-cap companies or small-cap companies and mutual funds investing in these companies. These entities do quite well in spurts and when they perform, they end up at the top of the return charts. This could be present for a year or two, but the reality is also that when the downturn occurs the fall here is also sharp.

The mutual funds in these categories, too, behave the same way since their holdings consists of these very companies, and for an investor, this could be a long and frustrating wait. The key point in the entire process is that the potential of the future return is important and not the past returns, especially the immediate past as they can paint a completely different picture from reality.