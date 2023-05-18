CCI Penalty Guidelines — Key To The Success Of A Settlement Regime

The amendment requires the CCI to have guidelines regarding the appropriate amount of penalty. To ensure the consistent and unambiguous imposition of penalties, the penalty guidelines must provide a cogent step-wise process for arriving at a penalty amount. This approach is followed by CCI’s global counterparts in the European Union and the United Kingdom, i.e., the European Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority.

The first step should be determination of the base amount of penalty (e.g., 30% of the relevant turnover) as a percentage of turnover/income of the contravening entity, which can then be increased or reduced based on multiple factors. This percentage may be determined through a case-specific assessment, based on factors such as: (i) the likelihood harm to the competition, including consumers; (ii) nature and demand of the product/services involved; (iii) structure of the market, including the market shares of the undertaking(s) involved in the violation, market concentration and barriers to entry; (iv) market coverage of the violation; (v) the actual effect of the conduct on competitors and third parties, etc.

As an illustration, a multi-product enterprise which is under investigation understands that its average turnover from the product under investigation is Rs 10 lakh. The guidelines should indicate to it that based on the factors listed above (for the first step) for e.g., the duration of violation and harm to consumers, the base amount for penalty will be around 20% of relevant turnover i.e., Rs 2 lakh.

After determining the base amount, the second step should be the upwards or downwards adjustment of the base amount. This adjustment should be done based on mitigating and aggravating circumstances, which should be spelt out in the guidelines. Certain aggravating factors that can be considered are — extent of company's role in the contravention, being a repeated offender, hindering the DG investigation, continued conduct even after the CCI’s intervention, intentional rather than negligent violations, etc. Similarly, some mitigating factors that can be considered are cooperating in the investigation, unhelpful external circumstances facilitating the violation, termination of the infringement as soon as the CCI initiates an investigation, inability of the party to pay, market correction measures undertaken by the party, the benefits the enterprise has given to consumer, etc.