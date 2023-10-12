Byju's Is Unravelling With Little Time To Fix Its Balance Sheet

Byju's, once a $22-billion edtech giant with global ambitions, is unravelling bit by bit.

Think & Learn Pvt., parent of the learning company, raised billions of dollars in private equity funding in the last seven years to aggressively acquire businesses and expand its portfolio. The company is now imploding and may ultimately shrink to remain a domestic edtech firm, minus the hype and credibility it has acquired for teaching modern learning techniques.

Breakneck expansion left the balance sheet stretched, and Byju's has delayed its statutory filings by a year and a half. It had promised to file its audited balance sheet for financial year 2022 by Sept. 30. That deadline came and went. The balance sheet for FY23 is still in the air.

Since 2016, Byju's has acquired 11 companies with a fair value of over $3 billion in private equity funding. Many of these acquisitions are either struggling or have been downsized or shut down.

The fair value of these acquisitions, which was pegged at Rs 29,000 crore, could see value erode since the group's valuation has halved from $22 billion a few years ago. And while its promoters may have infused equity at the same valuation in the last 12–18 months, the street is yet to see the promised Middle East-based investors bring capital.

And while Byju's was unravelling, the management not only misled investors like Mary Meeker, Yuri Milner, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Tencent, Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global among shareholders but also partners, parents and children.

Trouble started when its strategy to become a global edtech firm via a SPAC listing at a $41 billion valuation failed as the edtech boom petered out after the pandemic. Its debt-fueled expansion came back to haunt it, and existing investors refused to participate in the new funding cycle. Things started going south as Byju's got embroiled in a legal battle with lenders in the U.S. over repayment of a $1.2-billion term loan.

When shareholder directors resigned, the company first blatantly denied and then confirmed it on the pretext of board reconstitution after private equity investors revealed their resignations.

If that was not enough, Deloitte resigned on June 22 as Byju's statutory auditor, citing its inability to conduct the audit due to a lack of communication over modifications and financials. The same day, the company appointed MSKA and Associates, the audit arm of accounting major BDO Global, leaving many baffled.

The new auditor and the company were to file the FY22 audited balance sheet by Sept. 30 and the FY23 balance sheet by Dec. 31. The first deadline has passed, and it seems it is an uphill task for the new auditor to wrap its head around Byju's financials. While releasing FY21 numbers, Byju's had predicted Rs 10,000 crore in revenue for FY22.

The company also faced searches by the Enforcement Directorate at its three premises in Bengaluru, followed by an investigation by the Ministry of Company Affairs over delays in statutory filings.

It has also brought in as new CEO an old-timer in Arjun Mohan from Ronnie Screwvala-promoted rival, UpGrad.