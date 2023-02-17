Budget 2023's Nine-Point Booster To Infra Sector — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

The kind of spending that the government is putting forward is quite sizable and it is along the lines of work they have done even last year. What can you tell us about the scale of what the government wants to achieve?

Vinayak Chatterjee: That's actually the most important point in this budget, the sheer scale. Now, remember, this government has been pretty consistent in sticking to the position that it would continue to pump-prime the economy, both pre-Covid, during Covid and post-Covid by focused investments in public works.

Governments have a choice of putting more money directly into people's pockets by reducing taxes, the direct benefit transfers, or it has a choice of putting huge bucks in public expenditure, which is largely the Keynesian approach to say that the multiplier effects overwhelm all other choices.

So, the interesting point is that last year after the budget announcements, we were having a pow-wow with the secretaries in the Finance Ministry and Dr TV Somanathan, who is the Finance Secretary, made a very interesting point. He said that they had a confidential report in the Finance Ministry that said that Rs 1 spent for direct benefit transfer, and you can interpret that to mean Rs 1 spent on putting money in the hands of citizens, results in Rs 0.9 of GDP growth.

So, Rs 1 putting money in people’s pockets results in 90 paisa of GDP, whereas the same Rs 1 put into public works results in Rs 3 of GDP. So, when you have that kind of construct before you, it is very clear that the policy framework just pushes you logically to put big bucks in public infrastructure, public works that has this kind of multiplier effect.

They have been pretty consistent, and this consistency has manifested itself year after year. I have been tracking for the last five years, and each year, you see a very high percentage of the budget going towards infrastructure.

Last year’s budget had earmarked Rs 7.5 lakh crore as the central government's outlay, which was a 35% increase on the year before that, and this budget that got presented on Feb. 1, 2023, again adds another 33% to the Rs 7.5 lakh crore, and takes it to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Now, that's not the end of the story. The Finance Minister took pains (to point out) that this Rs 10 lakh crore is the direct expenditure or the direct allocation of the central government. Over and above this, there is a heading called grant-in-aid to states for public works and that is Rs 3.7 lakh crore. So, you add Rs 3.7 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore and you get Rs 13.7 lakh crore. Now, Rs 13.7 lakh crore is a humongous figure and therefore, actually, more than 33%, which is being touted around.

But the real way to look at this figure is to see what it is as a percentage of GDP. Going back in economic history, you will find that emerging countries that did very well in building their economies like Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and even China, at their peak invested anywhere between 11% to 14% of their GDP in infrastructure.

That is not easy for India. It cannot do 11% and 14%, because we have other pressures on the budget. When the 13th plan was being formulated, and I remember discussions with Dr Montek Ahluwalia and Gajendra Haldea, the Finance Ministry mandarins at that time in the planning commission, they had set an aspirational goal of India achieving 9% of GCFI.

GCFI is Gross Capital Formation in Infrastructure, which is the percentage of GDP that's spent on infrastructure. India's aspirational goal was 9% and that was well agreed upon even by opposition parties saying that's a very tangible, logical, aspirational goal for nation-building.

So, the question to ask ourselves is that if you take this figure of Rs 13.7 lakh crore, where does it lead us? Now, Rs 13.7 lakh crore as a percentage of GDP is 4.5%.

There is a thumb rule which the people in the infra sector use liberally--for every rupee spent by the centre, an equal amount gets spent by everybody else. Who is everybody else? Everybody else are the states, the private sector and what are called extra-budgetary resources, which means expenditure of the central government like NTPC, BHEL, PSUs, etc., whose investments in capital don’t come from the budget but comes from their own balance sheets.

So, for every Rs 1 spent by the centre, the thumb rule is that an equal amount gets spent by all these three players together. So, 4.5% spent by the centre in this year’s budget, just double it and you get 9%.

For a developing economy like India, stretched for resources, to have been able to grapple or grasp the possibility of a 9% investment, a percentage of GDP as investment in infrastructure, is as good as it gets.