Budget 2023's Nine-Point Booster To Infra Sector — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee
Vinayak Chatterjee's Infravisioning video series analyses and explains developments in India’s infrastructure sector to the BQ Prime audience.
The government's focus on infrastructure is well-known. But the budget in 2023 has, more than others, created a bigger thrust towards this goal. We have had enough time to really get into the details of what was announced. So, we are going to break this down. In fact, it has nine aspects—a nine-point booster, if you can call it that—for the infrastructure sector.
It includes key themes ranging from increased government spending on infrastructure, focus on railways, green energy, urban infrastructure, airports, interest-free loans to states, power sector reforms, logistics and increase in allocation to PM Awas Yojana.
To break this down for us, we have got Vinayak Chatterjee, who is the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry-National Task Force on Infrastructure Projects.
Watch the full video here:
Edited excerpts from the interview:
The kind of spending that the government is putting forward is quite sizable and it is along the lines of work they have done even last year. What can you tell us about the scale of what the government wants to achieve?
Vinayak Chatterjee: That's actually the most important point in this budget, the sheer scale. Now, remember, this government has been pretty consistent in sticking to the position that it would continue to pump-prime the economy, both pre-Covid, during Covid and post-Covid by focused investments in public works.
Governments have a choice of putting more money directly into people's pockets by reducing taxes, the direct benefit transfers, or it has a choice of putting huge bucks in public expenditure, which is largely the Keynesian approach to say that the multiplier effects overwhelm all other choices.
So, the interesting point is that last year after the budget announcements, we were having a pow-wow with the secretaries in the Finance Ministry and Dr TV Somanathan, who is the Finance Secretary, made a very interesting point. He said that they had a confidential report in the Finance Ministry that said that Rs 1 spent for direct benefit transfer, and you can interpret that to mean Rs 1 spent on putting money in the hands of citizens, results in Rs 0.9 of GDP growth.
So, Rs 1 putting money in people’s pockets results in 90 paisa of GDP, whereas the same Rs 1 put into public works results in Rs 3 of GDP. So, when you have that kind of construct before you, it is very clear that the policy framework just pushes you logically to put big bucks in public infrastructure, public works that has this kind of multiplier effect.
They have been pretty consistent, and this consistency has manifested itself year after year. I have been tracking for the last five years, and each year, you see a very high percentage of the budget going towards infrastructure.
Last year’s budget had earmarked Rs 7.5 lakh crore as the central government's outlay, which was a 35% increase on the year before that, and this budget that got presented on Feb. 1, 2023, again adds another 33% to the Rs 7.5 lakh crore, and takes it to Rs 10 lakh crore.
Now, that's not the end of the story. The Finance Minister took pains (to point out) that this Rs 10 lakh crore is the direct expenditure or the direct allocation of the central government. Over and above this, there is a heading called grant-in-aid to states for public works and that is Rs 3.7 lakh crore. So, you add Rs 3.7 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore and you get Rs 13.7 lakh crore. Now, Rs 13.7 lakh crore is a humongous figure and therefore, actually, more than 33%, which is being touted around.
But the real way to look at this figure is to see what it is as a percentage of GDP. Going back in economic history, you will find that emerging countries that did very well in building their economies like Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and even China, at their peak invested anywhere between 11% to 14% of their GDP in infrastructure.
That is not easy for India. It cannot do 11% and 14%, because we have other pressures on the budget. When the 13th plan was being formulated, and I remember discussions with Dr Montek Ahluwalia and Gajendra Haldea, the Finance Ministry mandarins at that time in the planning commission, they had set an aspirational goal of India achieving 9% of GCFI.
GCFI is Gross Capital Formation in Infrastructure, which is the percentage of GDP that's spent on infrastructure. India's aspirational goal was 9% and that was well agreed upon even by opposition parties saying that's a very tangible, logical, aspirational goal for nation-building.
So, the question to ask ourselves is that if you take this figure of Rs 13.7 lakh crore, where does it lead us? Now, Rs 13.7 lakh crore as a percentage of GDP is 4.5%.
There is a thumb rule which the people in the infra sector use liberally--for every rupee spent by the centre, an equal amount gets spent by everybody else. Who is everybody else? Everybody else are the states, the private sector and what are called extra-budgetary resources, which means expenditure of the central government like NTPC, BHEL, PSUs, etc., whose investments in capital don’t come from the budget but comes from their own balance sheets.
So, for every Rs 1 spent by the centre, the thumb rule is that an equal amount gets spent by all these three players together. So, 4.5% spent by the centre in this year’s budget, just double it and you get 9%.
For a developing economy like India, stretched for resources, to have been able to grapple or grasp the possibility of a 9% investment, a percentage of GDP as investment in infrastructure, is as good as it gets.
Is the percentage of GDP even more significant, considering the size of the economy as it stands right now?
Vinayak Chatterjee: In fact, the fear was exactly that as the economy grows, the demands of keeping that percentage would escalate in absolute terms to a very demanding number.
But wonder of wonders, we seem to have organised ourselves to be able to aspire to meet the 9% target, which is fine for pure economic management.
Kudos to the Finance Minister and her team, for being able to shape the budget for all its constraints, to by and large grasp that aspirational number.
There is a question mark on private spending and whether or not that equal amount is contributed. Is that a near certainty or are there question marks?
Vinayak Chatterjee: You mean the amount that the central government was to spend?
The central government has allocated a certain amount. We are saying that the thumb rule is that three groups will contribute an equal amount—states, private spending, and central public sector enterprises. So, is there a question mark with regard to that contribution, or is that a near certainty?
Vinayak Chatterjee: No, you have put your finger on the points that could potentially hurt. Sadly, the financial data for the first nine months of this year show that while the central government expenditures have been pro rata on track, the state spends have been considerably lower causing a fair amount of concern.
Private sector investments in infrastructure have not been up to the levels expected. The third component, extra budgetary resources, is safer than private and others because they are government PSUs like Power Grid Corp., NTPC, BHEL, ports, airports, etc. They are on far safer ground. But private investment in states is still to be seen whether honestly, at the end of the day, they will take the matching figure of 1:1. Now, the centre has recognised the fact that the states have been fiscally stressed and have not been spending enough. So, if you find in this time’s budget, the FM has very carefully added Rs 1.3 lakh crore, as a 50-year interest-free loan to the states.
That's one of your points.
Vinayak Chatterjee: That's one of my points and interestingly, there is a rider that for the states asking for this amount, it has to be spent in this fiscal. That’s the rider, so it's an important rider that it has to be spent in this fiscal year. So, which means that the centre is doing all it can to rev up state spend. Over and above that, there is a sprinkling of other stuff on urban infrastructure, etc.
You have made an important point. One of the aspects that the government wants to focus on is to ensure the states at least spend. The second point that you made was on railways. You have actually gone further back, and said over the last two decades, there hasn't been a budget that did not mention roads, but this was that budget, and that it is a budget effectively focusing on Railways. How big is that statement?
Vinayak Chatterjee: Well, the humorous side, of course, is that it drew a lot of laughs immediately after the budget announcement, when I said, 'Oh, what a surprise. This is the first time in my living memory of 20-25 years that the word roads has not been mentioned in the FM’s speech on infrastructure'. So, that drew a lot of laughs but there's a positive to this.
It just shows that the road sector has matured to such an extent that levels of budget allocation of what it has got Rs 2.7 lakh crore doesn't deserve any further special mention.
it's like taken for granted that the country has the ability and the capacity to absorb and build roads.
So, it's a positive statement that the FM does not need to emphasise it any more. It's a carry-on business of that level on roads. Now, historically, the difference between allocations on road and rails have been pretty large. In those days, when roads were allocated Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the railways used to get Rs 50,000 crore. So, almost one third of what the roads guys got.
Today, if you see the allocation for roads is Rs 2.7 lakh crore, the allocation for rails is Rs 2.4 lakh crore. So, the gap has narrowed and the other important point is that as an economy, we have matured and moved on. There has been 25 years of focus on road development, and India as a nation today can proudly say that its trunk lines and interconnections have increased significantly.
So, now we are ready to move on to the three areas where the budget in infrastructure has focused—rail, green energy, and urban infrastructure. So, the budget has moved on to say 'Guys, its time now, you know, make a fresh concerted attack on these three areas, roads can take care of itself'.
At least two of those are tied to each other because you have spoken about electrification of the rail network and there is also this aim on green energy and creation of renewable capacity. So, one would assume that all of this would tie in together eventually.
Vinayak Chatterjee: It does. India should be very proud that compared to most of the countries in the world, by 2024, 100% of our railway system will be electrified. That's a major achievement.
Outlays for green energy, whether it is green bonds or Rs 20,700 crore targeted for generation and evacuation of solar power from Ladakh. Just think of a desolate area like Ladakh, which never gets investments. Can you imagine what Rs 20,700 crore is going to do to the economy of Ladakh? The vast amount of solar that's going to be installed there and the evacuation link that comes from Ladakh right up to Sonepath and connects to the National Grid.
It is going to be a very big economic boost to Ladakh over and above being green. So, there's an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore to green energy, there's outlay for industry, to adapt towards measures for climate change, adaptation, etc. So, big focus on green as expected, including obviously the focus on green hydrogen.
On the topic of green—and we are skipping a point on urban spending and financing—incidentally, between the budget presentation and now, there has been an announcement on the Lithium deposits, which are quite significant. That actually could prove to be a boon if you're talking about storage of renewable energy because that was always a question.
Vinayak Chatterjee: Now, you have touched upon a current issue. See, India has been very skeptical of a full dependence on battery storage because the natural elements required in batteries were, in many senses, dominantly controlled by China or countries with strong links to China.
So, we have been very wary and so have countries like Japan and many other parts of the world who say, surely major thrust on green energy and its storage can’t be dependent on this kind of rather huge dependence on mineral deposits, particularly lithium in China.
So, we have been worried about that and India has been looking at counter strategies. The counter strategy is very clearly pump storage and green hydrogen. These provide storage of green energy, when it is produced and all of it can't be used, it is stored. So, you have battery, you have green hydrogen, and you have pump storage.
India has actually been focusing on green hydrogen. But this discovery caught us all happily by surprise. We didn't realise that this level of deposits existed in the northern most part of the country. Once we get final figures on the extent of the deposits and the quality of the Lithium, it might lead to a rethink on the strategic outlays between battery and green hydrogen. But let's keep our eyes open for that.
We have spoken about green hydrogen. We missed a point; that point is the focus on urban infrastructure and the financing thereof. Why is this a departure? There has been a focus on rural and creation of highways, roads, etc. Now, we are going back to urban focus. Is that it?
Vinayak Chatterjee: See, urban infrastructure and urban financing as a subject has been neglected, I would like to believe ever since independence. In fact, we woke up to the fact of neglect of urban finances as a standalone discipline, when it became sufficiently important for Parliament to have passed the 74th amendment to the Constitution. This was in 1992.
Remember, an amendment to the Constitution is not a matter to be taken lightly. The 74th amendment to the Constitution in 1992 enjoined India's urban local bodies, which is towns and cities, and India has 6,300 of them, which is large.
The 74th amendment to the Constitution suggested a whole lot of measures for urban local bodies to take charge of their own destiny, and taking charge of your own destiny first means you have to be financially independent. But since 1992, also with this recognition in Parliament, not much has happened because it has always been considered as the third gear of government.
The central government budget and outlays went as far as state governments and state capital. After that, what the state capital did with Panchayati Raj, devolution or urban local bodies never quite figured, till suddenly we find urban infrastructure crumbling and Indian cities not having enough funds to generate and regenerate themselves as locations of economic growth and a decent quality of life for the lives of the citizens of towns and cities. You, me and everybody else knows the sheer urban chaos that we have, whether it is traffic or whether it is the management of solid waste or services.
Two scathing reports have come in recent times, from the World Bank and the first report, by the way, of the Reserve Bank of India, called A Report Of The State Of Municipal Finances. Both the reports are negative and devastating in their conclusion that India has to wake up now, and rightfully so, the finance ministry, the government have woken up to the fact that things need to be done. Ultimately, if urban local bodies have to take charge of their own destinies, they have to first move on getting their house in order on finances.
... What this budget does is it sets aside a large corpus of funds, close to Rs 10,000 crore and another Rs 13,000 crore thereof to enable, to support India’s towns and cities, particularly tier two and three cities, to change many of their operating administrative and governance norms—whether it is property taxes, whether it is collection of user charges for services provided and a whole lot of other issues.
It says, we are creating this fund so that you guys get your house in order. What does it mean? You get your house in order so that the stage is set for you to be able to issue municipal bonds, called Munis. Remember, in the U.S., every city from New York to Los Angeles is funded by this large capital market instrument called Munis—municipal bonds. India is slowly waking up to that potential. So, all of this in this budget is, in short, a stage setting to wake up the Indian urban local bodies to be able to raise municipal bonds, going forward.
The next point is the increase in allocation towards the PM Awas Yojana, a 66% increase. Why is this significant?
Vinayak Chatterjee: It is significant because it touches the lives of those of our fellow citizens at the bottom of the pyramid, who do not have a roof over their heads. It is one of the most fundamental developmental initiatives. Increasingly, I have actually seen evidence in very small cities and areas outside the small cities—sometimes in villages—where a whole bank of homes have come up for people, who did not own a house. It was heartwarming to see that budget announcement could trickle down seamlessly to provide reasonable homes to people, who had no hope at all in their lives of owning a home. So, it is significant from a developmental perspective.
Also, the implications thereof because that also creates a standard of living that feeds into the whole economic paradigm of growth through the system.
Vinayak Chatterjee: ... I have always wondered why India has taken 60 years to suddenly wake up to the possibility of 100% electricity connections, 100% water connections, and then 100% saturation, as the Prime Minister says, in providing a roof to people's houses.
What were we doing for the first 50-60 years? At that time, the governing economic paradigm was that economic growth would itself see a trickle down and that trickle down will provide these facilities to all these people who need it.
Unfortunately, it didn't work, as we all know. So now, you are seeing these direct interventions, directly taking electricity to people’s houses, directly connecting water with the Jal Jeevan Mission, providing a roof directly, and this has begun to significantly change the developmental outcomes of India. I would like to commend the government for this.
Economists haven't quite understood this huge shift that has happened in terms of reaching out the bare necessities of life, the utilities, gas, water, electricity, a roof over one’s head directly into people's lives rather than waiting for any kind of economic trickle-down effect. So, it is significant, the allocation to Awas Yojana is significant.
Let's move on to airports and, rather air travel. India, of course, is a market with the most potential for air travel and the kind of growth that we are seeing is unprecedented. Let's talk about the announcements in the budget and about how significant it is to increase capacity in the way that it is being enriched.
Vinayak Chatterjee: The most important point is that till very recently, air travel was considered a luxury along with stuff like air conditioners and refrigerators. We have now realised that these are not luxuries.
Air connectivity opening up remote areas improves the economic life of people of that region, whether it's tourism or the import and export of perishables. So, this government again has taken a huge leap of faith in the Udaan programme of saying, 'We will provide remote connectivity to remote parts of the country and we will make that happen'.
I did a tweet last week, which saw an enormous response, and all that I said in the tweet was standing in front of the departure display terminals at some of the airport, I am finally amazed to see the names of some of the towns that come up to realise they are now on the air map of this country. I just tweeted that it was a heart-warming feeling.
The amount of responses I got from that tweet, with people sending me pictures of display boards of different airports where people were saying look at the names of these towns, shows that this initiative has gathered momentum.
And these flights are going full to smaller towns of India to Durgapur, to Hubli, you could add 30 more. And now, what this budget does, it adds 50 more airports, heliports... So, it takes forward this beautiful initiative of pushing air travel, not as a luxury, but as a necessary connectivity to the people who live there to the rest of the world. So, to be lauded.
We have already spoken about point number seven, which is interest-free loans to the state, and this is aimed essentially at galvanising them to spend that money.
It was observed and appreciated by the Finance Ministry that there are some issues and they put caveats.
Let's move to point number eight, which is power sector reforms. This has a been a bugbear as several governments have had to deal with it. What did you find significant in the announcements this year?
Vinayak Chatterjee: I have been tracking power sector reforms and I am amazed at the number of attempts that the central government has made to get reforms to happen. It does not happen because discoms resist reforms like anything. You tried privatising Chandigarh, and you got a 48-hour blackout because of the strike of the electricity board employees about four-five months back. This, as a sector, is very difficult to push. The centre has tried everything. From 2002, Rs 10,000 crore bonds were given and then you had different schemes, etc.
This time, I find very interesting in the budget, what it tells the states is we are going to allow you 3.5% state fiscal deficit. So, we are going to allow you to spend 3.5% extra of your budget as a deficit. But, by the way, 0.5% of that is only earmarked for power sector reforms.
So, we are not mandating, we are not prescribing but we are telling you you got point 0.5% of the state budget broadly, which is a large amount to only spend on state power reforms. Now, wish you luck. Let's see. It's an interesting twist to the play. Let's see what happens.
The last point that we need to talk about is something that is emerging over and over, and particularly in India, because of the kind of consumption that you have and the need of logistics and a connected environment. Why is what was announced in the budget catching your ear in terms of logistics as a sector?
Vinayak Chatterjee: The whole of last year went into two big announcements. The power of the Gati Shakti, which provides economic interlinkages, including transport linkages in a very big way to connect parts of India which were developing on their own. Railways was doing their number, roads was doing their number. So, Gati Shakti provided the trunk connectivity to say that lets do it in a far more planned manner.
And then, on top of that, came the National Logistics Policy, which basically said that India is going to bring down logistics cost of 13% of its GDP, which is as high as that to at least 8 or 9%, which is an acceptable level world over.
To do that, it identified bottlenecks which needs to be removed. The connection between a road and a rail, intermodal or bringing a road national highway closer to a port.
All of these connectivities that are going to increase logistics efficiency require projects. So, what this budget does is that it has identified 100 projects for which it has earmarked whopping Rs 75,000 crore. That is Rs 750 crore a project, to foster multi-modalism and last-mile connectivity in places that require it.
So, they are putting their money where their mouth is and saying, 'If I have done Gati Shakti, if I have done NLP, then I am now giving a Rs 75,000 crore budget allocation to see that stuff that remains to happen, does happen'. So, it's a very important point.
Vinayak Chatterjee is founder and managing trustee, The Infravision Foundation; and chairman, CII Mission On Infra, Trade & Investment.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.