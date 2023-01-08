Whose Fault Is It If You Don't Like Numbers?

Sunak clearly falls into the mathie category. His family valued math learning; his diligence and early success helped him excel in school and later in his finance career. The math initiative is something he broached during the leadership campaign in the summer, not some gimmick he devised to distract attention from striking workers. In this, Sunak follows a long line of Tory initiatives. Michael Gove, David Cameron and Theresa May all had ambitious plans to square existing levels of attainment, set up special institutions or extend the age of compulsory math learning. A former education secretary by the name of Liz Truss took a trip to Shanghai in 2014 to try to discover what made China (and also Singapore) a world leader in math. (The Chinese, she marveled, “have a can-do attitude to maths, which contrasts with the long-term anti-maths culture that exists here.”)