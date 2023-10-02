BRICS—The Noun In Search Of A Verb

The BRICS bloc began its journey as a platform of economic interests but has scarcely lived up to the perceived economic heft. In the past decade, the group has embarked on ambitious ideas—from doing better than the World Bank via the New Development Bank to launching a global BRICS currency The NDB has made a difference, on the margins at best. As per NDB records, its funding of approved projects since inception is $32.8 billion. The World Bank Group, in comparison, has committed $104 billion just in the year 2022.

There is much lather about a BRICS currency. Without doubt, the de-dollarization of the world economy is an objective for Russia and China. In world trade, the US dollar sustains its dominance as indeed in store of reserves—China holds a third of its $3.2 trillion reserves in US Treasuries. The shifts in transactions are defined by sanctions and bilateral considerations. The denomination of trade is still in dollars. The ambition of a BRICS currency is an idea at war with itself as the group wrestles with conflicting aims and claims. It has struggled to raise dollar resources to fund projects and two-thirds of funding is denominated in dollars.

On the face of it, the bloc commands heft in terms of global output and human footprint. Consider the scope for influence. In 2000, the population of BRIC countries was 2.5 billion; their combined GDP amounted to roughly $2.5 trillion and accounted for 7.95% of the global GDP. In 2023, with the six new entrants, BRICS Plus represents 46% of the world population and around $30.8 trillion, and around 29% of the global output. The bloc boasts of cumulative forex reserves of around $4 trillion.

The perceived clout of the bloc though has failed to show up. There is a paradigm shift in the context and configuration of growth potential. India is a rising power and China is arguably in decline. Brazil’s GDP has slid since its peak of 2013; Russia has suffered a series of international sanctions. Among the new entrants, Iran is under US sanctions and restrictive measures imposed by the EU, Argentina and Egypt are extended bailouts and programmes of the IMF.

The hypothesis was that trade within the bloc would enhance growth. Indeed, as early as 2012, BRICS set a target of $500 billion trade within the bloc—and the phrases “cooperation” and “partnership” figures prominently in almost all summit declarations. Declarations haven’t translated into trade or investment outcomes. Consider the record of trade within the BRICS bloc. Data shows that within the group, trade with China accounts for over 90% and trade between the other nations is barely 10% of the intra-BRICS trade map.

To assess BRICS, it is important to consider the global picture. In 2022, global trade in goods and services was estimated by UNCTAD at $32 trillion. The sum total of all trade within the BRICS, which represents nearly 30% of global output, hovers around $416 billion. Data is also signalling trends. In 2023, Mexico has overtaken China as the largest trading partner of the United States. India’s largest trading partner is the United States and over two-thirds of its software exports are to the US and European destinations.

What about investment flows? An April 2023 report by UNCTAD shows that intra-BRICS FDI flows have gone up from $27 billion in 2010 to $166 billion in 2020. However, the investment map is dominated by China’s investment into Russia and Brazil, mostly in infrastructure projects.

What is significant is that the United States and United Kingdom continue to be the top two investors into BRICS economies in the past 10 years—followed by China, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Spain.