Box Office Collections Over The Moon As 2023 Ushers In Post-Covid Boom For Film Industry

Exactly a year ago, everyone connected with the Indian film industry, especially from Mumbai, were busy writing obituaries on the Hindi film industry as one film after the other from the dream merchants ended up as box office failures. It had reached its peak during the Independence Day week, when both Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan proved to be damp squibs. Fast forward to here and now, and how the tide has turned exactly a year on.

The year began with Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Pathaan and that turned out to be the biggest hit ever for Hindi filmdom. Adding to the success list have been quite a few films that turned out to be bona fide hits, bringing smiles on the faces of distributors, exhibitors and multiplex owners. These hits include The Kerala Story, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

While Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the Prabhas-fronted Adipurush did rake in money, success eluded them given their high production budgets and rather insipid content, resulting in the audiences largely giving these films a thumbs down.

But, as they say in popular Hindi film lingo, this was only a trailer of sorts. Unknown to everyone, the complete picture was still taking shape and it did during the second week of August. With the release of Rajnikanth's Jailer along with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, the Indian film Industry came up with their shock and awe moment as all the releases took the box office by storm across the country. With still a few big movies yet to release this year, 2023 has easily been the best year post-pandemic as audiences trooped to cinemas—OTT revolution here or not—and the oft-repeated costly ticket theory briefly being shown the door. Many industry insiders see this as the biggest period of revival in the industry post-Covid.