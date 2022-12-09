BJP Creates A Record In Gujarat Riding On HNM Factor

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a record mandate in his home state Gujarat, winning 156 seats (+57). While the Congress has been decimated to 17 (-60), the newbie AAP managed a decent performance (5) but much lower than its claims.

In terms of vote share, the BJP won 53% (+4%), while the Congress got 27% (-14%). The AAP with 13% gained largely at the expense of the Congress and is responsible for its worst performance in the state.

In 2017, the Congress won 29 seats with less than 5% vote share margin. With AAP denting it in these seats this time, the Congress has been able to retain just one such seat.