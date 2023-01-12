Bihar Caste Census: Nitish Kumar’s Attempt At Mandal 2.0

Nitish has flipped sides in Bihar for the second time and joined hands with friend-turned-bete noire-turned-friend again Lalu Yadav.

Nitish wants to stop the BJP juggernaut in the national elections where NDA won 31 and 39 seats out of 40 in 2014 and 2019, respectively. JD(U) won 16 seats out of the 39 in 2019 in Bihar, in an alliance with BJP.

Nitish hopes to reap the benefits of caste census and consolidate OBC votes—36% of population—in his favour. Along with Muslim-Yadav—31% of population—vote bank of Lalu, JD(U) and RJD are a formidable combination as witnessed in the 2015 state elections.

The Nitish-Lalu jodi trumped Modi-Shah duo, bagging more than three-fourth of the seats in 2015. State elections is not his immediate worry, though. He needs to retain majority of the 16 seats won by JD(U) for having his Deve Gowda moment in 2024 in case the verdict is hung.

In the Modi era, whichever party JD(U) has aligned with in state elections, goes on to win the elections. Nitish has developed a dedicated vote bank of Kurmis, lower OBCs and Mahadalits, who have been loyal to him in state elections. He is also popular among women through his schemes.

However, when it comes to national elections, where the PM candidate matters a lot, JD(U) struggled when it contested alone in 2014 winning just two seats. It won 16 seats in 2019, in alliance with the BJP, benefiting from the Modi factor. This is what is troubling Nitish.