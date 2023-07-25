Bawaal’s Other Big Problem

The just-out film Bawaal is the story of how an Indian marriage is resuscitated by the Holocaust. You may already have heard one of its offensive dialogues, spoken by lead actor Janhvi Kapoor. “Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz. Only then do we realise its significance,” she says, echoing a Holocaust survivor who is telling a story of lost love. The film repeatedly equates our inner battles with the horrors of World War II. This is also reflected in its tagline ‘every love story has its own war’.

Kapoor, a tourist to the WWII concentration camp where more than a million Jews were murdered, is likening Auschwitz to her disastrous marriage with history teacher Ajay (played by Varun Dhawan). Full disclosure: I had to stop watching the film just before this climatic dialogue when I encountered a disturbing black and white recreation of Dhawan standing glumly in the camp imagining his impending loss, with electrified barbed wire in the foreground. When writing this column I went back to the film to attempt to complete it and saw an even more outrageous recreation. If these sentences don’t make sense to you, dear reader, I don’t blame you.

Bawaal, meaning uproar, is a too-clever political critique of men like Ajay who focus all their energies on their larger-than-life image, with nothing left over for work, family, the truth, and empathy. Ajay, a school teacher, is a man singularly obsessed with his image. He weaves a spell to fool the majority that he’s great at his job; the few who do see through his obvious phoniness and blatant lies are dismissed. Ajay whips up fancy rhyming slogans and has no qualms stealing ideas and knowledge from his wife and repackaging them as his own.

“Create such an ambience that people remember only that, and not the result,” he advises a friend. Is this meant to remind you of a famous Indian personality? Maybe the director is warning us of the Auschwitz moment that might be written in this country’s future thanks to our monogamous relationship with majoritarianism. Maybe the makers believe this is the only way to communicate with a nation that now gets its history lessons exclusively on WhatsApp. Unfortunately, these metaphors—intentional or not—backfire badly.

But there’s another problem with the film apart from its ‘We are all a little like Hitler’ theorising. It makes repeated excuses for the patriarchy. It forgives the cruelty of Indian men in marriages and choses to perpetuate the line that even educated women in such unions have zero agency and that they would rather save their marriage at any cost than walk away. The burden of keeping her marriage going rests solely on Nisha’s shoulders. Even when her mother points out that her relationship is meaningless and that divorce is not such a bad thing, Nisha emphasises that she wants to fulfil her duty and soldier on. Breaking a relationship is easy, Nisha says.

It’s not an uncommon way of thinking. “Love marriages are the leading cause of most divorces in the country,” the Supreme Court said recently. We all know why. Indians who have the right to choose their own partners are more likely to find the courage to leave them in the face of cruelty or irreconcilable differences.

It’s not the first time the court showed its bias. In 2022, the Kerala High Court said , “Kerala, known as God’s Own Country, was once famous for its well-knit family bondage. But the present trend seems to (be to) break the nuptial tie for flimsy or selfish reasons or extra-marital relationships, even unmindful of their children.”

India’s low divorce rate is legendary, but all of us know it’s not because we were born with a happy marriage gene. It’s because of the staying power of Indian women. Women stay despite the sexual violence; despite restrictions in personal freedoms such as mobility; and despite a partner who controls every aspect of their life from work to money. They stay because they are brought up to believe that it’s better to stay than leave, no matter what the personal cost.

In Bawaal, Nisha suffers 10 months of an arranged marriage with a man who has no desire to even acknowledge her presence. We are told she is more educated than him and was a regular, vibrant young woman before she got married. Yet now she mopes in her in-laws home, waiting eagerly for her husband to take her to a film, the mall, or introduce her to his friends.

A typical exchange between them goes:

Her: “What have I done wrong? Why are you so indifferent to me?”

Him: “Did I ever hit you? Or call you names?”

He refuses to have a public relationship with her because she suffers from epilepsy. He refers to an epileptic attack as “vibrating pose” and to her as a “defected piece”.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and writers Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra also worked together on 2016’s Dangal, the story of Mahavir Phogat and his wrestling champion daughters. One reviewer had this to say about the sports film: “The problem with Dangal is not that its central protagonist is a wilful, stubborn, humour-less, short tempered patriarch. The problem is that it makes us root for his patriarchy.”

In Bawaal, the same strategy misfires. We don’t care that being exposed to the horrors of WWII may finally change the immensely unlikeable Ajay. We are rooting for Nisha to see what is obvious to all of us—her life would be so much better without Ajay.