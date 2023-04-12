Balancing The Books For MGNREGA

While urban areas tend to have strong job markets and thriving economies, rural areas often face greater challenges in terms of limited employment opportunities and lean budgets, making government programmes such as MGNREGA critical to improving their standard of living. The 2023-24 reduction in budget allocation invited criticism and clarifications from all ends, but do these help clarify things?

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it had the potential of wiping out decades of gains made in human development, but due to the combined safety net of schemes such as MGNREGS and PDS, rural India saw a mitigating effect. True to its nature, MGNREGA, with the promise of 100 days of guaranteed employment, donned the role of a savior for communities that could have only dreamt of survival otherwise. It generated an all-time high record of 3.89 billion person-days of employment in 2020-21 and 3.63 billion person-days in 2021-22.

While many criticize MGNREGA as a ditch-digging, manual labour, low-skilled programme, its utility is not limited to that. It also includes various activities, including building roads, constructing water bodies, and other rural infrastructure projects. These activities can have important spillover effects on the local economy, creating demand for other services and stimulating growth in other sectors.

Hence, it is only natural for concerns to arise when India cuts down expenditure on this front: from Rs 730 billion (Rs 73,000 crore) in FY23 to Rs 600 billion (Rs 60,000 crore) in FY24, so much so that it has reached a six-year low.