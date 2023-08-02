Aston Martin Earns A Shot At Catching Ferrari

Unlike Ferrari or Tesla Inc., Aston Martin is very reliant on outside help — Mercedes-Benz supplies it with combustion engines and electronics, while Lucid Group Inc. recently agreed to provide electric-vehicle components. Even so, Aston Martin will still need to invest around £2 billion over the next five years so it needs to start making money. (Pretax losses were £142 million in the first six months of 2023; it held around £400 million of cash at the end of June, but much of that relates to deposits its customers pay in advance of receiving their vehicles.)