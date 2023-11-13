Assembly Elections 2023: How Numbers Stack Up In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan And Telangana

Rajasthan follows a revolving door mechanism since 1993, with people voting out the incumbent. Surveys predict the riwaz is likely to be maintained. Of the six elections, three—in 1993, 2008 and 2018—have thrown a marginally hung assembly situation.

While BJP wins, it wins big like in 2003 (120 seats) and 2013 (163 seats). When the Congress wins, after its grand tally of 153 seats in 1998, it has not been able to cross the halfway mark in 2008 (96 seats) and 2018 (99 seats) as the party faces structural challenges.

In the last three polls, it has never won 54 seats, thus requiring a very high strike rate in other seats to achieve a simple majority. Smaller parties like the BSP, the RLP, the BTP and independents have significant presence in the state and play a role in government formation.

In terms of vote share, the contest has been very tight in the 2-5% range. In landslide elections of 1998 and 2013, the vote share gap was 12%, resulting in a seat-share gap of 120-140 seats. The BJP is strong in two of the five regions, Harouti and Mewar, due to which it never loses as badly as the Congress, resulting in a tie in vote share in 2018.

The Congress has not declared a CM face despite Ashok Gehlot running an PR blitz for a comeback to keep Sachin Pilot in good humour.

Likewise, the BJP has not declared Vasundhara Raje as its CM face and has many aspirants for the top job. Gehlot launched a slew of welfare schemes to woo the voters, while the BJP is relying on riwaz and popularity of Modi to make a comeback.