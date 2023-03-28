Are The Bar Council's New Rules On Foreign Lawyers A Game Changer?

Section 29 of the Advocates Act, 1961, allows only "advocates," i.e., citizens of India with Indian qualifications (with some limited exceptions), to practise law in India.

After the economic reforms of 1991, Indian firms were keen on receiving foreign investment, and some were expanding their footprint abroad. Transactions became more complex, and the need for lawyers well-versed in British, European, American, and even Japanese commercial law became clear. To tap into this demand, some British and American law firms set up "liaison offices" in India for "coordination and communication" between Indian clients and the firm’s head offices in London and New York. These firms were given licences to operate in India by the RBI with some conditions, chiefly that they were not permitted to earn any income from services rendered in India.

Reactions from the Indian legal fraternity to these developments were mixed. Some lawyers noted that the move would improve the quality of transactional lawyering and help Indian law students get jobs in these firms. Many others remained wary, fearing that this would endanger the nobility of the legal profession. The BCI, for its part, was unsure of how it could regulate these firms.

The courts had similar concerns. In Lawyers Collective vs. Bar Council of India (2009), the Bombay High Court interpreted the term "practise" in Section 29 of the Advocates Act to cover "both litigation as well as non-litigation services." Since foreign law firms are not subject to the Advocates Act, they cannot practise law in India and could not establish a permanent presence in India. The licences granted to them by the RBI were cancelled, and the liaison offices were closed.

This was followed by the Madras High Court’s decision in AK Balaji vs. Union of India (2011), which restricted the scope of foreign lawyers to advise Indian clients only on a "fly in, fly out" basis. This meant that foreign lawyers could only render advice to clients in India regarding foreign law and represent them in international commercial arbitrations. The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Madras High Court in 2018.