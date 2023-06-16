Angel Tax: Why Discriminate Between Domestic And Overseas Investors?

The Finance Act of 2023 amended Section 56(2) (viib) of the Income Tax Act by doing away with the specific application to domestic investors. Now, a tax is also applicable where the aggregate consideration received from an investor, which includes a foreign investor, exceeds the fair market value.

There are exceptions that are made for certain classes of investors. For example, shares issued to a venture capital fund or company or to a class or classes of persons notified by the central government, including AIF I and II, registered with SEBI and IFSCA, are exempt. Therefore, the amendment would cover a wide range of international investors to whom the tax would become applicable. To accommodate the concerns of the investors, CBDT has now issued a detailed list of entities that will be excluded from the application of the tax and also provided non-resident investors with additional methods to compute the rate of return.

CBDT notified the public that sovereign wealth funds and banking or insurance businesses are exempt from the tax. Further, this exemption has been extended to investments received through broad-based funds where the number of investors in such a vehicle or fund is more than 50 and such a fund is not a hedge fund or a fund that employs diverse or complex trading strategies. It also applies to pension funds, endowment funds, and entities registered as FPI-I with SEBI, subject to the condition that the aforementioned investors are from 21 countries.

It is interesting to note that while Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., among the significant bilateral investment partners, are now relieved from the angel tax, investors from Mauritius, Singapore, and the Netherlands, which account for close to 50% of FDI inflows to India, are not exempt.

CBDT’s unwillingness to extend the exemption to these countries hints that despite the introduction of anti-abuse measures such as the limitation of benefits clause as well as the principal purpose test, which is a GAAR-like provision, to the Singapore and Netherlands treaties as well as the automatic exchange of information, tax avoidance and money laundering remain a significant problem. In order to catch the round-trip of funds through these destinations, the application of the section has been extended.

The Base Erosion and Profit Shifting programme was to remedy the concerns of treaty abuse and tax evasion through comprehensive information reporting frameworks, the exchange of information, and the introduction of anti-abuse measures. But the fact that the specific anti-avoidance rule is being made stricter means that these reforms have fallen short. There is some evidence to corroborate this. For example, taxpayer identification data may not match in the cases of Mauritius and Singapore. It may also be reasonable to infer from the change in measures to counteract round-tripping through the foreign exchange controls in India.

The ramification of this change is that investments in unlisted firms—particularly in Mauritius, Singapore, and the Netherlands—will decline. At the same time, the investment structures in the startup space will change. It is expected that AIF-I and II, FPI category-I from the exempted countries, and debt may become preferred routes instead of equity contributions to unlisted companies. This may also, unfortunately, tilt the preference in favour of established listed companies.