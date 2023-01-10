An Ode To Indian Men #NotAllMen

Every day, 86 women report a rape—god knows how many still keep quiet—and 49 crimes against women are lodged every hour, according to government data .

Thanks to Islamophobia, an age-old crime by Indian men got a new name recently. The latest phrase, ‘ Shraddha-like murder ’, refers to an act of intimate partner violence where the man murders the woman he loves and chops her body into multiple pieces.

Apart from chopping our bodies, male partners have always found innovative ways to dispose of us when we pass our use-by date. They’ve driven across state lines after murdering us and wrapping our decomposed body in a bedsheet (or sometimes in our own sari ) to roll us down a hill; they’ve shot us and then burned us in a tandoor with Amul butter. We’ve been killed for making social media reels ; for our dressing style ; for refusing to hand over our mobile phone ; on suspicion of infidelity ; and, of course, for not making perfectly round rotis .

When a woman thinks that an Indian man might change her life forever, she’s not having a pleasant thought. She’s likely worrying about the stranger whose advances she rejected and who might now spend a princely Rs 20 on a bottle of acid to throw on her face.

But worse than being murdered or maimed by Indian men is living with them. Dowry thrives. Most Indian men don’t think marital rape should even be debated. They don’t understand the idea of equality in relationships. They want total control—over where we go, what we wear, who we interact with and who we should love.

Diva Dhar, deputy director-data and evidence, Women's Economic Empowerment at Gates Foundation, recently theorised that one reason women’s labour participation remains abysmally low is because women who want to work face a penalty in the marriage market. Women who want to work after marriage received “substantially less interest from male suitors” than those who do not work or are willing to give up work after marriage, Dhar found.

“We think that because we earn we are heroes. We can do anything,” Rahool (one name) told The Hindustan Times , explaining ideas of masculinity instilled in men. By that logic, how can an Indian man feel superior to an earning spouse? Dhar’s research makes perfect sense.

Indian men barely do any housework. They have always behaved terribly when they are in the sky. At the workplace too, female employees don’t get as many raises as their male colleagues. As for equal pay ? Maybe in another decade.

Thanks to you, dear men, in 2022 we continue to feel unsafe on the streets, expecting and prepared for harassment as we negotiate the world to work, play or even walk a few steps to buy groceries. We are not free to wear what we want or occupy public spaces that you continue to believe are solely your domain. Our innovative responses to this problem have included Why Loiter, a book that maps the ways in which we are excluded and how we negotiate the nation’s urban public spaces; the Safetipin app that maps the safety of public spaces; and a poem titled Step-By-Step Guide to Unapologetic Walking . Thanks to Indian men, an invitation to women to walk alone is considered heroic, revolutionary.

Even our elected representatives are obsessed with the scourge of modern women . Maharashtra, one of India’s most progressive states, has announced it will track women who marry outside their faith. I have no idea why there was so much outrage when Karnataka’s Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said: “Modern Indian women want to stay single and are unwilling to give birth.”

To an extent it’s probably true. Modern Indian women don’t want to prolong their association with the Indian man. What do women stand to gain anyway? Not even an orgasm .

Despite the way we are ill-treated and deprived of basic nutrition, Indian women continue to outlive their male counterparts. They fight horrific battles to emerge educated, successful, and heroic. When the apocalypse comes, you know who will be standing tall.