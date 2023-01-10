An Ode To Indian Men #NotAllMen
This column is only partly inspired by Shankar Mishra, a 34-year-old Indian man who presumably had enough resources, opportunities and, er, merit to be employed as vice president in a U.S.-based bank. He also had the confidence to think he could urinate on an older woman on an international flight and get away with it. Please note, he didn’t pee on an older man, even though business class has an abundance of that breed. It’s likely Mishra grew up in a household where foundational good Indian male values were instilled in him—everything is your birthright (including pissing wherever you want); women are not as human as you. Higher education and privilege have never hampered the familial instillation of these core values. In fact, Mishra’s father defended his son on national television—albeit with a mask so people such as myself wouldn’t accost him if we spotted him at a restaurant.
Why just Mishra? Our news archives brim with evidence to show that in their sheer disregard and disrespect for women, Indian men are united across religion, caste, region and economics. If there’s one thing that brings Indian men together and helps them negotiate the terrors of their own lives, it is their belief that they can always ill-treat a woman when they go back home. Women are lesser than; property/playthings to do as men please.
Every day, 86 women report a rape—god knows how many still keep quiet—and 49 crimes against women are lodged every hour, according to .
Thanks to Islamophobia, an age-old crime by Indian men got a new name recently. The latest phrase, ‘’, refers to an act of intimate partner violence where the man murders the woman he loves and chops her body into multiple pieces.
Apart from chopping our bodies, male partners have always found innovative ways to dispose of us when we pass our use-by date. They’ve driven after murdering us and wrapping our decomposed body in a bedsheet (or sometimes in our own ) to roll us down a hill; they’ve shot us and then burned us in a with Amul butter. We’ve been killed for making ; for our ; for refusing to hand over our ; on ; and, of course, for not making perfectly .
When a woman thinks that an Indian man might change her life forever, she’s not having a pleasant thought. She’s likely worrying about the stranger whose advances she rejected and who might now spend a princely Rs 20 on a bottle of acid to throw on her face.
But worse than being murdered or maimed by Indian men is living with them. Dowry thrives. Most Indian men don’t think marital rape should even be debated. They don’t understand the idea of equality in relationships. They want total control—over where we go, what we wear, who we interact with and who we should love.
Diva Dhar, deputy director-data and evidence, Women's Economic Empowerment at Gates Foundation, recently that one reason women’s labour participation remains abysmally low is because women who want to work face a penalty in the marriage market. Women who want to work after marriage received “substantially less interest from male suitors” than those who do not work or are willing to give up work after marriage, Dhar found.
“We think that because we earn we are heroes. We can do anything,” Rahool (one name) told , explaining ideas of masculinity instilled in men. By that logic, how can an Indian man feel superior to an earning spouse? Dhar’s research makes perfect sense.
Indian men barely do any housework. They have always behaved terribly when they are in the sky. At the workplace too, female employees don’t get as many raises as their male colleagues. As for ? Maybe in another decade.
Thanks to you, dear men, in 2022 we continue to feel unsafe on the streets, expecting and prepared for harassment as we negotiate the world to work, play or even walk a few steps to buy groceries. We are not free to wear what we want or occupy public spaces that you continue to believe are solely your domain. Our innovative responses to this problem have included Why Loiter, a book that maps the ways in which we are excluded and how we negotiate the nation’s urban public spaces; the app that maps the safety of public spaces; and a poem titled . Thanks to Indian men, an invitation to women to walk alone is considered heroic, revolutionary.
Even our elected representatives are obsessed with the scourge of . Maharashtra, one of India’s most progressive states, has announced it will track women who marry outside their faith. I have no idea why there was so much outrage when Karnataka’s Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said: “Modern Indian women want to stay single and are unwilling to give birth.”
To an extent it’s probably true. Modern Indian women don’t want to prolong their association with the Indian man. What do women stand to gain anyway? Not even an .
Despite the way we are ill-treated and deprived of basic nutrition, Indian women continue to outlive their male counterparts. They fight horrific battles to emerge educated, successful, and heroic. When the apocalypse comes, you know who will be standing tall.
Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and is on the editorial board of Article-14.com.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.